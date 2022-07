BOONVILLE — Two women are facing multiple charges after they forced their way into another woman’s home and attacked her, according to the Boonville Police Department. Police said Sabrina A. Frizzell, 43, and Shawna M. Ferris, 39, both of Boonville, both forced their way into a home in the village on June 25 and attacked the woman inside. Police said the pair grabbed the victim by the hair and punched her numerous times in the head and face.

