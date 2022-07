Prospective homebuyers gearing up to beat out the competition can start to breathe easier. The level of competition on home offers written by Redfin agents dropped below 50 percent for the first time in more than two years, according to a report. The bidding war rate stood at 49.9 percent in June, the lowest Redfin has recorded since a 46.3 percent rate in May 2020.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO