Spokane, WA

'Movies at the Pavilion' on Wednesday will be showing 'Encanto'

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking to get out and watch a movie on Wednesday night?

“Movies at the Pavilion” returns to downtown Spokane. This is a time where you can head over to downtown Spokane and watch a movie at the Pavilion!

This week’s movie is “Encanto.” On July 6, the featured movie was “Cruella.”

Next week’s featured movie is “Ghostbusters Afterlife,” on July 27.

You can bring your own beverages and snacks. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m.

You cannot bring alcohol to the Pavilion.

