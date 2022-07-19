ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Novavax Stock Is Surging Today

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading higher Tuesday as CDC advisers meet to discuss the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax also announced agreements with SK bioscience for the manufacturing and supply of a version of the vaccine...

