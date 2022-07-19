ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Chipotle closes store where workers filed to form company’s first union

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkg8c_0glAXfAM00
Tweet

Chipotle permanently closed a Maine store on Tuesday after workers voted to form the first union at one of the company’s restaurants last month.

The international fast-casual food chain told The Hill it closed the store in Augusta because of low staffing. It sent a letter to employees on Tuesday confirming the permanent closure of the location while offering severance pay and assistance in finding another job.

Workers at the restaurant are planning to protest outside the store at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Chipotle United, the independent union formed to represent the store’s employees, called the move to shut the location down “playing dirty.”

“We’re fighting back!” the union tweeted. “Join us at 5pm to protest the closure of our store and tell them that union busting is bad business!”

Laurie Schalow, the chief corporate affairs officer at Chipotle, said the Augusta location has been closed to the public since June 17.

She said the chain hired two recruitment experts to try to fill vacancies but were unable to resolve the staffing issue.

“We have been unable to adequately staff this remote restaurant with crew and continue to be plagued with excessive call-outs and lack of availability from existing staff,” Schalow said. “We have had an even more difficult time finding managers to lead the restaurant.”

The Augusta store unionized on June 23, the first successful effort in the company, which has been accused of stamping out prior unionization efforts.

Chipotle is among a number of major chains that have seen their first successful unionization efforts during the pandemic.

Over the spring, Amazon employees organized the company’s first union in Staten Island, N.Y., while an Apple store near Baltimore, Md., became the first store in the tech company to unionize last month.

The Augusta unionization effort was reportedly sparked by the success of employees who work for Starbucks, which has seen more than 50 locations unionize since December.

Maine’s AFL-CIO union, which helped advise Chipotle United on its unionization effort, tweeted on Tuesday for residents in Augusta to join employees protesting the store closure.

“Chipotle can try to bully, harass & intimidate workers, but they can’t stop a movement!” the organization wrote.

Comments / 66

Cesa
3d ago

good for Chipotle. people are lasy and don't show up or call out of work constantly. this young generation is so lasy and don't appreciate anything.

Reply(9)
27
Venusbird
3d ago

GOOD!!! Unions were needed decades ago, now they're corrupt! My husband was in a union here in CA. The union did NOTHING and their bartering skills were laughable. The workers voted to terminate them, the union was squabbling over $.01 !! Anyways, when this happened he got way bigger pay raises and perks!! I kid you not. If a holiday falls on a Monday, they get a half day on Friday. But the pay raises are 50% larger.

Reply(1)
16
Grace Hernandez
3d ago

omg you and i have noticed that,yes older people are hard working not like this lazy stay at home live with mommy and daddy rent free oh and they all are sensitive and have OCD bahahaha,yeahhhhhhh for the older generation

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Society
City
Union, ME
Augusta, ME
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#First Union#Unionization#Union Movement#Union Busting
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

646K+
Followers
76K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy