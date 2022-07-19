Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to Denver for $69 each way

A major shakeup has occurred in one of Houston’s most prominent restaurant groups. Chris Shepherd has departed from his role as chef and co-owner of Underbelly Hospitality. Instead of overseeing the company’s four restaurants — Underbelly Burger, GJ Tavern, Wild Oats, and Georgia James — the James Beard Award winner will focus on the Southern Smoke Foundation, the non-profit he co-founded with his wife Lindsey Brown that provides emergency relief funds to restaurant workers in crisis situations. Going forward, Underbelly Hospitality will be led by Shepherd’s business partner, real estate developer Todd Mason of MLB Capital Partners, operations director Nina Quincy, and culinary director Nick Fine. CultureMap content partner ABC13 was first to report on Shepherd's departure.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO