Houston, TX

Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to Denver for $69 each way

By Steven Devadanam
 4 days ago
Houstonians have long had a love affair with Colorado — hence all the “Houston West” jokes about Aspen during the summer, thanks to all the Bayou City vacationers there. Now, a low-cost airline is making travel to the Gateway to the Rockies much easier. Frontier Airlines...

CultureMap Houston

Houston's oldest wine storage facility for cherished collections announces new ownership

The Bayou City's oldest wine storage facility has new ownership. Vino Vault recently acquired Houston Wine Cellar. Founded in 1993, Gigi and Brad White acquired Houston Wine Cellar in 2001. Like other, similar concepts, the facility provides wine collectors with individual lockers of climate-controlled storage for their most treasured vintages. Despite the name, it should not be confused with Vault & Vino, a wine storage facility and event space in Montrose.
CultureMap Houston

Rising star Mexican chef collaborates with artisan tortilla maker on 2-night taco pop-up

This week one of Houston’s most talked about Mexican restaurants will host a two-night pop-up with a chef who has led the kitchen at one of the world's best restaurants. Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed restaurant and tortilleria, will host chef Alex Bremont for a taco pop-up that’s taking place this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20, from 7 pm until 10 pm (or sell out).
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Fresh new popsicle and gelato shop chills out in East End with fruity flavors and tantalizing treats

A new shop provides East End residents with a way to get a little relief from the summer heat. Popston will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, July 23. Located in The Plant, the development that also includes Cafe Louie and wine bar How to Survive on Land and Sea, Popston serves as the brick and mortar home for native Houstonian Jonathan Delgado's innovative popsicles. The 1,000-square-foot “factory” features a walk-up window with a mural created by Houston artists Joybrush Designs and Dual Streets.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Restaurant shocker: Chris Shepherd departs company he founded to focus on nonprofit endeavors

A major shakeup has occurred in one of Houston’s most prominent restaurant groups. Chris Shepherd has departed from his role as chef and co-owner of Underbelly Hospitality. Instead of overseeing the company’s four restaurants — Underbelly Burger, GJ Tavern, Wild Oats, and Georgia James — the James Beard Award winner will focus on the Southern Smoke Foundation, the non-profit he co-founded with his wife Lindsey Brown that provides emergency relief funds to restaurant workers in crisis situations. Going forward, Underbelly Hospitality will be led by Shepherd’s business partner, real estate developer Todd Mason of MLB Capital Partners, operations director Nina Quincy, and culinary director Nick Fine. CultureMap content partner ABC13 was first to report on Shepherd's departure.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

America's biggest bridal extravaganza engages Houston in a weekend of inspo, giveaways, TikTok challenges, and more

Given the endless amount of Pinterest boards, Instagrammers, influencers, wedding planners, and more, Houston-area brides-to-be need little help in planning their big day. But for those looking for some in-person inspo, the biggest bridal planning showcase is back in Houston. The Bridal Extravaganza Show returns to the George R. Brown...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Best-selling Houston author behind Netflix runaway hit talks her newest book set in the Bayou City

If you were one of the millions who binged tons of comforting movies and TV shows amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, you probably stumbled upon the chart-topping romance film, The Lost Husband, that premiered on Netflix in August of 2020. Amidst the familiar Texas landscape featured in the movie, you might not have noticed Katherine Center, author of the book that inspired the movie, buying cheese at a farmer's market.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
