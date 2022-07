With training camp just around the corner for veterans, one question still remains unanswered: where will Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2022?. There have been rumors about the quarterback’s future since the start of last season, and, as of now, the San Francisco 49ers still do not have a solution. Regarding their own quarterback department, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance seems destined to have his breakout season after only featuring in six games in his rookie year and starting just two of them.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO