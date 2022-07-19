ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

College Football World Reacts To Vanderbilt's Bold Prediction

By Matt Audilet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vanderbilt football program doesn't exactly have a sterling reputation. The Commodores consistently finish at the bottom of the SEC — notching losing season after losing season. After a winless year in 2020, the team was able to muster just two wins this...

Vanderbilt Football Receives One 1st Place Vote: Fans React

Vanderbilt football is quite well known as the forgotten child of the SEC. But don't tell that to a certain media member. One media member has picked the Commodores to win the SEC East. The rest of the media members, however, felt entirely different. Overall, Vanderbilt is predicted to finish...
Look: Media Member Voted For Vanderbilt To Win SEC East

In 90 years of SEC football, the Vanderbilt Commodores have never won the conference championship or even appeared in the SEC Championship Game. But at least one person believes that streak will end in 2022. The SEC preseason media polls were released today and 182 media members cast their votes...
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecountrynote.com

Fans & Friends Seek Funding for Keith Whitley Memorial

Nashville, TENN — A group of fervent fans and industry friends of the late Keith Whitley have launched a crowd-sourcing campaign to erect a monument in his honor. The truly remarkable singer is being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Thirty-two years after his passing, Whitley’s music remains as popular and influential as ever, with some of today’s top artists continuing to point to Whitley as the source of their inspiration and style.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Republican Party candidates pitch themselves at Williamson GOP event as early voting kicks off

More than one dozen Republican Party congressional and state representative candidates pitched themselves to voters on Saturday during the Williamson County Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day Gala in Franklin. Tennessee State Representative Sam Whitson introduced Congressman Mark Green, who is running for re-election, this time in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Small Tennessee town of Bell Buckle hasn't had a violent crime this century

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
CBS 42

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Heidi Suydam

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.
NASHVILLE, TN
