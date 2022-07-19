Trial begins for last of 5 men accused in botched robbery that led to PCB man's death in 2019

PANAMA CITY — The trial of the last of five men accused in the March 2019 death of a Panama City Beach man began with opening arguments followed by the testimony of the victim's father.

Investigators say Kenneth Ross opened the door as defendant Andre Bivins and two other men walked into the Ross home and opened fire on Ross' son, Edward Ross, during a botched robbery in March 2019.

Previous reporting: Trial starts Monday for last of five men accused in 2019 Panama City Beach man's slaying

Robbery gone 'south': Teen convicted of murder in 2019 Panama City Beach slaying

Four other men have been tried on murder and attempted robbery charges, and all but one — identified by prosecutors as the "mastermind" behind the botched robbery that ended in Edward Ross' death — have been convicted. The man who was acquitted June 23, Jorge Perez, had been accused of directing the men to rob Edward Ross, who was known to sell marijuana, of money and marijuana.

Bivins is charged with first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Five men — Bivins, Jorge Hernandez, Abel Ortiz, Joshua Campbell and Jorge Perez — were arrested on various charges stemming from the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting death of Ross, 30, who lived on Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach with his father and step-uncle. Hernandez, Ortiz and Campbell have been convicted in the case.

Investigators believe Bivins was the first to shoot Ross, blasting a bullet from a .40-caliber handgun into Ross' stomach. Four other shots were fired by Ortiz and Campbell. Hernadez, then 16, drove the car,

Prosecutor Mark Graham in opening arguments told the jury that evidence will show that, after the shooting, Bivins chided the other two gunmen — Joseph Campbell and Abel Ortiz — for opening fire.

Graham said Bivins reportedly told the two men that he shot Ross in the stomach because that's all that was needed and, "If I knew you all would shoot like this was a circus, I'd have finished off that cracker myself."

Bivins' attorney, John Edward Eagen, told the jurors that some of those testifying against Bivins have made plea agreements and some have not.

"All have a horse in this race, so to speak," he said. "They're looking to get the best benefit out of this for themselves."

More testimony is expected Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Trial begins for last of 5 men accused in botched robbery that led to PCB man's death in 2019