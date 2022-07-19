ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Trial begins for last of 5 men accused in botched robbery that led to PCB man's death in 2019

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkBSj_0glAWz2V00

PANAMA CITY — The trial of the last of five men accused in the March 2019 death of a Panama City Beach man began with opening arguments followed by the testimony of the victim's father.

Investigators say Kenneth Ross opened the door as defendant Andre Bivins and two other men walked into the Ross home and opened fire on Ross' son, Edward Ross, during a botched robbery in March 2019.

Previous reporting: Trial starts Monday for last of five men accused in 2019 Panama City Beach man's slaying

Robbery gone 'south': Teen convicted of murder in 2019 Panama City Beach slaying

Four other men have been tried on murder and attempted robbery charges, and all but one — identified by prosecutors as the "mastermind" behind the botched robbery that ended in Edward Ross' death — have been convicted. The man who was acquitted June 23, Jorge Perez, had been accused of directing the men to rob Edward Ross, who was known to sell marijuana, of money and marijuana.

Bivins is charged with first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJRv5_0glAWz2V00

Five men — Bivins, Jorge Hernandez, Abel Ortiz, Joshua Campbell and Jorge Perez — were arrested on various charges stemming from the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting death of Ross, 30, who lived on Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach with his father and step-uncle. Hernandez, Ortiz and Campbell have been convicted in the case.

Investigators believe Bivins was the first to shoot Ross, blasting a bullet from a .40-caliber handgun into Ross' stomach. Four other shots were fired by Ortiz and Campbell. Hernadez, then 16, drove the car,

Prosecutor Mark Graham in opening arguments told the jury that evidence will show that, after the shooting, Bivins chided the other two gunmen — Joseph Campbell and Abel Ortiz — for opening fire.

Graham said Bivins reportedly told the two men that he shot Ross in the stomach because that's all that was needed and, "If I knew you all would shoot like this was a circus, I'd have finished off that cracker myself."

Bivins' attorney, John Edward Eagen, told the jurors that some of those testifying against Bivins have made plea agreements and some have not.

"All have a horse in this race, so to speak," he said. "They're looking to get the best benefit out of this for themselves."

More testimony is expected Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Trial begins for last of 5 men accused in botched robbery that led to PCB man's death in 2019

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Three teens in jail following Crestview burglaries

Two teens and a 20 year old are behind bars following a burglary in the Auburn community near Crestview. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Auburn community and made contact with three teens in the area, leading to burglary and grand theft charges against the trio.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man held on multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his residence. Investigators say PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman on Wednesday who was in possession of meth and learned that drugs had been purchased from a man nicknamed “Forty” at an address on West 16th Street.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City mother arrested after infant allegedly eats THC edible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested a local mother whose two-year-old child reportedly ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. PCPD said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment on Frankford Avenue on Thursday. Officers said 23-year-old...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Robbery#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 21, 2022

Kurtis Lohman, 20, Bonifay, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kelli Slater, 39, Graceville, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denzell Singleton, 28, Alachua, Florida: Failure to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Au’shea Williams, 31, Palatka,...
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

A local patrolman is making a name for himself

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Institute of Police Technology and Management is recognizing Panama City Beach Patrol Officer Bob Moss as the Florida Drug Recognition Expert of the Year. “Probably about half an hour before the whole thing went off, Chief said, ‘Bob, what do you think your chances of winning this thing […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

$6K in perfume stolen from Fort Walton Beach Ulta

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police reports sent to WKRG News 5 reveal criminals stole 64 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne this year from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an increase in retail thefts across the region, including multiple theft attempts and arrests at the Destin Ulta store.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for third suspect in Panama City Beach shooting

07/20/2022 11:50 p.m. Update BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s office has made another arrest in Tuesday’s shooting at a home on Houston Street in Panama City Beach. On Wednesday, BCSO investigators arrested 29-year-old Robert Hallock Junior at a Panama City residence. Hallock is being booked into the Bay County Jail and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting on Panama City Beach, BCSO looking for two suspects

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 07/19/22 12:07 p.m:. Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect apprehended on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Villanueva, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. BSCO Criminal Investigators are still searching for other two suspects.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for July 21, 2022

Lamarious Powell: Trespass-occupied structure or conveyance: $250 cash bond, no contact with victim. Timothy Brown: Violation of state probation- no bond. Mustafizur Siraji: Violation of county probation- 60 days in the county jail with two days’ time served, recommended to public works. Lori Perez: Driving while license suspended or...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Four arrested in Bay Co. after high speed chase of stolen vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m. A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Investigators reveal new details in Walton County murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — What started out as a hit-and-run incident turned into a murder investigation for Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is a 37-year-old Kentucky woman who’d been reported missing by her family. The details are a twisted web that investigators are still unraveling. WCSO investigators found Tera Deaton’s remains Friday, near […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two youths charged in Chipley Food Mart burglary

Two Chipley youth have been charged in connection with the Monday morning break-in of the Chipley Food Mart at 1039 Main Street in Chipley. According to a release from the Chipley Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary and found tthat store surveillance showed the front glass of the store was broken. The police department's report showed two youth entering the store and taking items.
CHIPLEY, FL
ABC Action News

Woman awakes from 2-year coma, accuses brother for her attack

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said that a woman who was in a coma for two years is awake and has identified her attacker. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested after allegedly assaulting Wanda Palmer in June 2020. The sheriff’s department said that Daniel Palmer left his sister for dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy