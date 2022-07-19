ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls resident will appear on the newest season of a popular tropical reality dating show.

Isaiah Campbell, who now lives in Delray, Florida, will join the cast of 10 singles trying to find love in a villa environment in Love Island USA, an American spin-off of the popular British show, which starts streaming on Tuesday.

The show will be streaming on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and will bring viewers "steamy and dramatic twists," according to a press release from the show when the fourth season was announced in February.

Sarah Hyland, an actress best-known from Modern Family, will be hosting Love Island USA, which will see six new episodes out on Peacock every week.

What you missed in the last season: 'Love Island' 2021 finale: Olivia and Korey win Season 3, plus a recap of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Irknt_0glAWoZk00

Campbell, who works as a waiter, said that he loves to cook and is looking for a "family-oriented girl." One of his secret passions is cleaning.

More: TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ features South Dakota man Jibiri and fiancée Miona

Contestants will compete for a $100,000 prize in weekly challenges, according to US Weekly . The final couple will be voted upon by the audience, but it's up to the two to decide if they'll split the prize, break up or try to keep the money for themselves. The audience also gets to vote weekly who gets to stay at the villa and who leaves.

Peacock costs $4.99 monthly for viewers who want to watch Campbell's dating life play out in real time.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Isaiah Campbell, a Sioux Falls resident, to appear on Love Island USA's fourth season

