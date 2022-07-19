FOOTBALL PREVIEW: The player you’re most intrigued to watch

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO