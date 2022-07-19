ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: The player you’re most intrigued to watch

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 4 days ago

In another piece of a 10-part series previewing the Iowa State football season, Chris Williams, Jared Stansbury, Jeff Woody Brent Blum and Connor Ferguson dive into Iowa State's schedule and pick the Cyclone they're most excited to watch in 2022. Chris Williams: It's Hunter Dekkers. The behind-the-scenes...

cyclonefanatic.com

cyclonefanatic.com

Downing named to Rimington Trophy watch list

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing has been named to The Rimington Trophy 2022 Preseason Watch List. The trophy is presented each year to the nation’s top center. The watch list includes 40 centers as graded by Pro Football Focus and nominated by their schools.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Where Iowa State projects in the Phil Steele preview

We’ve covered what Lindy’s and Athlon Sports‘ college football preview magazines have said about the Cyclones, but it’s time to get to the big one. Chris Williams and I sometimes joke about which magazine is the best between these three brands, with my childhood bias to Phil Steele coming out in full force. It’s been a running joke and can certainly be a debate if people want to spend their afternoons having one; I just like the layout and fillable schedules.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Hutchinson named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Iowa State senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson pulls in a touchdown reception in the third quarter against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The following is a press release from Iowa State Athletic Communications. AMES, Iowa – Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Blum: Why I’m joining the We Will Collective

Outside of my family, nothing has had a bigger impact on my life than Iowa State and in particular Cyclone Athletics. The amount of time invested, the friends met, the ups and the downs and the life experiences gained from being a Cyclone are incalculable. It is with that in mind, that I’m ecstatic to announce that as of August 1st, I will be moving to a full-time position as the Executive Director of the We Will Collective and President of the newly formed Cardinal and Gold Student Athlete LLC.
AMES, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Another Day, Another Sellout; Nevada Night Game is Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contest under the lights against Nevada, scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out, the announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department. It...
NEVADA, IA
The Associated Press

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Drivers arrive in Iowa for IndyCar race weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar is here. Many drivers made an appearance at the River Center in Des Moines on Thursday ahead of the race weekend in Newton. Some of the big names in Iowa on Thursday were Stingray Hobb, Jack Harvey, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's Golden Girl from the Beijing Olympics returns home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shawn Johnson returned to Chow's in West Des Moines, along with her two children, Drew and Jett. The family met Johnson’s longtime coach, Liang Chow. Chow guided the gymnast to one gold medal and three silver medals in 2008. Johnson said it was...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale police officer, former J-Hawk standout wrestler, competing overseas

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale police officer is preparing for a big overseas competition. Officer Bryce Boehm is traveling to the Netherlands to compete in the 2022 World Police and Fire Games. The event starts Friday in Rotterdam. Officer Boehm participates in freestyle wrestling on Saturday and Greco wrestling on Sunday. The Urbandale Police Department […]
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

Judges Pick Top New Iowa State Fair Foods

(Des Moines, IA) -- Judges have chosen their top three new foods for this year's Iowa State Fair during a competition today (Tuesday) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. OMG Chicken Sandwich, of Chicken City. The sandwich is a chicken breast, lightly battered and covered in sugar coated corn flakes fried to golden brown and served on a glazed doughnut. As if it wasn't enough, it's topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. It's an "OMG" combination of sweet and savory.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

"Who did it?" is the question many may be asking after a racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel Thursday evening. It was posted on The Weather Channels Local on the 8s. The post reads in part, "Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my (expletive)." The weather channel's...
DES MOINES, IA
#Iowa State Football#American Football#College Football#Iowa State#Clemson
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Rail Bikes Option Available In Boone, IA

(Boone, IA) -- Iowans can now ride a railbike at the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. For $40, people can strap into a 1,000 pound steel-on-steel bike and take a 12.5 mile trip on the rails, that lasts about two hours. Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu says the railbikes...
BOONE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
DES MOINES, IA

