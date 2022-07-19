Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing “cloud of uncertainty” over company

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your lottery tickets. Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions could be one for the history books.
Here are the winning numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball is 25.
Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphians earlier Tuesday about what they would do if they won the Mega Millions jackpot.
“I’d probably buy a lot of supercars, definitely,” Wynnewood resident Bryce Craft said. “Buy a house, pay off all my debt.”
All of the hopes, dreams and plans of could-be Mega Millions winners.
“Pay off my student loans,” Philadelphia resident Anthony Lewis said. “And I think I would also...
