Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing “cloud of uncertainty” over company

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District wants to find the person responsible for chopping off the manes from several horses at a student-run farm in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. Without their manes, horses can’t swat away flies that mount to their long faces. The Walter B. Saul High School Farm is located just off the busy Henry Avenue near Wigard Avenue. It’s where students learn to raise horses and people like Tammy Keorkumian like to stop and admire their beauty every now and then. “I wanted to say hello to the horses because I love the horses. I love animals so...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO