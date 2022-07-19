ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Police fatally shoot 'person of interest' in disappearance, death of Harvard woman Mary Anderson

By David Dore, Leominster Champion
 4 days ago

HARVARD — The ex-boyfriend of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, a “person of interest” in her disappearance and death, was shot and killed by police in Vermont Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Vermont State Police and a tweet from Massachusetts State Police , 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg was walking in West Brattleboro — not far from where Anderson’s body was found in a pickup truck early Tuesday morning — when he was approached by state and Brattleboro police.

“During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased,” the statement said. “This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons.”

Vermont State Police identified Davis as a person of interest in the case.

“I would consider him a person of interest who may have important details about the events that occurred here in Brattleboro,” Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, said during a press conference Tuesday night .

“At this point I would consider him dangerous,” Trudeau said. “I’m not saying that he’s a suspect, but he is of importance to us.”

Anderson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire. Her family reported her missing at around 5 p.m. Sunday after not being able to contact her, which police said was uncharacteristic.

Police in Brattleboro, Vermont found the navy blue Toyota Tacoma that Anderson was last seen driving around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, with Anderson’s body inside. Police have not released a cause of death for Anderson, pending completion of an autopsy Wednesday morning by the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.

Earlier Tuesday, Harvard police and state police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office searched an area along Still River Road (Route 110) in Harvard.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s disappearance should contact Harvard police at (978) 456-1212 or Vermont State Police at (802) 722-4600.

This article originally appeared on Leominster Champion: Police fatally shoot 'person of interest' in disappearance, death of Harvard woman Mary Anderson

CRANSTON, RI
