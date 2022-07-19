Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Spring

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3158 Sq. Ft. Fabulous home located in the heart of The Woodlands! This home is complete with its own backyard pool oasis! From the moment you enter, this beauty is sure to impress. Snuggle around the gas log fireplace in the living area which opens to the kitchen. Chef's dream island kitchen is accented with stunning counters, stainless steel appliances and a view of the sparkling pool! The owners' retreat is nestled on the first floor with three additional bedrooms, a study, plus a game room upstairs. Relax in the spa-like, ensuite bath of the owner's retreat. Upstairs, the game room is the hub for the secondary bedrooms, plus two full baths. Enjoy your private resort-like backyard. Visit this beautifully kept home soon!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO