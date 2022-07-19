Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Spring

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2639 Sq. Ft. Situated in desirable Copperknoll, this beautiful, light and bright one-story with a gated courtyard features a superb, open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood and travertine floors, plantation shutters and crown molding throughout. Offering a gas-log fireplace and expansive windows, the lovely family room flows seamlessly to an island kitchen with granite counters, abundant cabinetry and cozy breakfast room. The handsome, executive study with built-in's & glass French doors provide an ideal work-from-home space. Oversized owners' retreat includes a luxurious bath with dual sinks, make-up vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. A tranquil backyard with lush landscaping, covered patio with ceiling fans & pergola is great for relaxing & entertaining. Upscale shopping/dining, parks, country club, golf course, hospitals & entertainment venues are minutes away. WHOLE-HOUSE GENERATOR, LOW TAX RATE, SUPERB NEIGHBORHOOD, EXEMPLARY WOODLANDS SCHOOLS are few extras with well-maintained home!
