Where tourists shopped, dined and visited in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada to visit Hawaii this year, according to a state-commissioned survey.

While most tourists opted to go to the beach and hike the trails over surfing or skydiving, they were more spread out in where they went for entertainment, dining and shopping.

The Q1 2022 Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey (VSAT) by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released a list of activities that visitors participated in categorized by sightseeing, recreation, entertainment and dining, shopping and history, culture and fine arts.

Eight visitor markets are typically analyzed, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, those from Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe were not surveyed.

ACTIVITYU.S. WESTU.S EASTCANADA

TOTAL96%97.6%96.6%

On own (self guided)84%81.8%88.2%

Scenic views, natural landmarks60.5%69.7%63%

Visit towns, communities52.9%56%57.4%

Boat, submarine, whale31.3%44%28.1%

Helicopter, airplane4%8%7.6%

Movie, TV, film5.1%6.5%4.7%

Limo, van, bus tour6.3%13.5%5.5%

RECREATION

ACTIVITYU.S. WESTU.S EASTCANADA

TOTAL97.7%98%98.8%

Beach / Sunbathing88%90.2%90.7%

Swim in the ocean67.2%67.5%74.7%

Snorkeling45.4%41.5%48.3%

Hiking47.6%54.3%50.8%

Park, botanical garden37.2%41.7%33.2%

Run, jog, fitness walk31.7%30.9%39.4%

Bodyboarding11.1%7.9%16.5%

Agritourism10.2%13.3%9.1%

Spa8.2%8.4%6%

Canoeing, kayaking6.7%6.5%8.8%

Golf6.6%8.5%11.7%

Standup paddle board6.5%5%4.5%

Surfing5.9%7.6%9%

Fishing4%3.2%4.3%

All terrain vehicle (ATV)3.9%4.2%3.3%

Ziplining3.6%3.9%1.4%

Cycling2.4%2.6%4.4%

Scuba diving2.1%2.2%3.5%

Freediving1.5%1.4%2%

Backpacking, camping1.7%2.2%2.3%

Sport event, tournament1.4%2.1%2.6%

Mountain tube, waterfall rappel1.3%1.6%1.4%

Horseback riding1.1%1.4%2.2%

Waterpark1.1%0.7%1.4%

Jet skiing, parasailing0.8%1.1%0.5%

Skydiving0.3%0.1%0.3%

Windsurfing, kitesurfing0.2%0.1%0.2%

ENTERTAINMENT AND DINING

ACTIVITYU.S. WESTU.S EASTCANADA

TOTAL99.5%99.1%99.7%

Family restaurant61.6%59.2%62.8%

Prepared own meal51.8%44.8%64.7%

Café, Coffee house49.1%49.4%55.2%

Fine dining49.4%53.2%43.7%

Food truck44%43.3%41.7%

Fast food33.6%31%42.8%

Live music, stage show27.3%32.8%26.4%

Ethnic dining28.4%32.5%22.9%

Lunch, sunset, dinner, evening cruise22.6%27.9%17.5%

Farm to table cuisine16.7%20.2%14.1%

Nightclub, dancing, bar, karaoke7.1%6.8%8%

SHOPPING

ACTIVITYU.S. WESTU.S EASTCANADA

TOTAL98.2%96.8%98.8%

Supermarket66.2%57.7%72.2%

Local shop, artisan59.2%63.4%58.6%

Convenience store49.6%50.5%53.9%

Hawaii made products46.5%48.4%43.5%

Mall, department store40.7%36.3%55.6%

Farmer’s market39.9%33.1%43.1%

Hotel, resort store31.9%38.3%32.3%

Designer boutique17.8%20.2%21.2%

Swap meet, flea market16.7%13.5%16.2%

Discount, outlet store14.2%14%20.2%

Duty free store3.9%3.2%3.5%

HISTORY, CULTURE & FINE ARTS

While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, there were fewer visitors who said they would return to the islands. Click here for those reasons.

A total of 3,832 visitors were surveyed between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022. Click here for the full results.