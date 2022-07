Malaysia’s financial regulator has backlisted yet another group of cryptocurrency websites, citing their brands are not authorised to operate in the country. Firstly, the Securities Commission (SC) said that the leading crypto exchange KuCoin and its associated brands are carrying out unlicensed capital market activities. The Seychelles-based firm, which is said to have over 20 million users in 200 countries, is the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, competing with the likes of Coinbase, Binance and Kraken.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO