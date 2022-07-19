Law enforcement logs July 18

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a first degree burglary case in rural Sand Springs. A male and female are suspects in a burglary that occurred around Shell Creek Rd. and N. 129th W. Ave. The male is caucasian, heavy-set and has several tattoos on his chest and right arm. The female is a thin caucasian and was wearing a dark-colored tank top at the time of the burglary. The two appeared to be driving a late 1990's, early 2000's Chevy pickup that is tan in color.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO