Ponca City, OK

Law enforcement logs July 18

kaynewscow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:05 p.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Queens for a report of a male subject who assaulted a female and threatened her with a gun. Nathaniel Marshall was arrested on a domestic charge. At 1:26 p.m. police...

kaynewscow.com

1600kush.com

Stroud man accused of kicking OSU police officer

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man arrested at Lake Carl Blackwell has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Aug. 1 court appearance on charges of kicking OSU Police Officer Aaron Spears on the leg, drunk driving at Highway 51 and Highway 51C, and transporting an opened container of beer, all on July 2.
STROUD, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man jailed on gun, heroin and methamphetamine charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A homeless man from Stillwater has been charged with breaking into an apartment, pointing a loaded gun at a man, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing heroin as well as methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Tommy Alan English Jr., 43, who...
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Ponca City News

Braman fire victim identified

Body The female victim in a fatal fire that occurred in Brahman has been identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner. The fire occurred in the evening on Friday, July 1 at 402 Kimmel in Braman. The victim was identified as 59-year old Susan Johnson. The cause of the fire...
BRAMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City officials display opposition to proposed county-wide fire sales tax

PONCA CITY — Kildare Volunteer Fire Department chief, Travis Harris, attended this week’s Ponca City Commissioner work session to hear city officials discuss a proposed six-year county-wide 1/3 cent sales tax that would benefit fire departments and ambulance services across Kay County. Rural fire departments have worked for...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell police logs July 10-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. Police took a report on a two-vehicle accident at 13th and Doolin. At 11:31 p.m. police police and Kay County deputies were notified a rollover accident at Main and Hubbard. One subject was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center. July 11. At 10:27...
BLACKWELL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Sheriff's Office Needs Help Identifying Suspects

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a first degree burglary case in rural Sand Springs. A male and female are suspects in a burglary that occurred around Shell Creek Rd. and N. 129th W. Ave. The male is caucasian, heavy-set and has several tattoos on his chest and right arm. The female is a thin caucasian and was wearing a dark-colored tank top at the time of the burglary. The two appeared to be driving a late 1990's, early 2000's Chevy pickup that is tan in color.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man in critical condition following accident

BILLINGS — A Ponca City man is in critical condition following a DUI accident reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 207 northeast of Billings. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the name of the 43-year-old motorcyclist pending notification of...
BILLINGS, OK
Ponca City News

Remembrance to be held for pastor of historical church on Aug. 7

Body The Broken Heart Ministries Church will be holding a remembrance for Pastor Floyd Eugene Coburn, a lifelong resident of Ponca City who pastored at the church from 1994 to 1996. Pastor Coburn passed away on Aug. 25, 2006 at the Ponca City Medical Center at the age of 52.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Special Commissioner’s Sale set for Aug. 9

NEWKIRK — The Kay County Treasurer will be conducting a special Commissioner’s Sale at 9 a.m. in the treasurer’s office on Aug. 9 in the Kay County Administration Building next to the courthouse. This sale is different from a regular Commissioner’s Sale because the county will be...
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Perry, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Perry, Lake Mcmurtry and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Wings To Go to Close

ENID, OK - In a press release posted on Facebook, Brian Hacker, Owner of Wings To Go Enid, has announced that his restaurant will soon be closing. The eatery is located in Westgate Shopping Center and has been in operation for 15 years. Hacker's press release can be read below.
ENID, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Unofficially Unveils New Football Field Design

Oklahoma State fans got a general idea Wednesday of what the team’s new turf design will look like this coming fall. Photos from inside Boone Pickens Stadium by multiple different sources show the almost completed laydown of OSU’s brand new turf and design, looking brighter and bolder than ever.
OKLAHOMA STATE

