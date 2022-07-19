Law enforcement logs July 18

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Perry, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Perry, Lake Mcmurtry and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
