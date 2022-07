EAST TEXAS — A number of fires have flared up this week in East Texas amid hot, dry conditions. Our news partner KETK reports all fires have been contained in Henderson County after several broke out. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation from a Gun Barrel City fire. Authorities report five trailers destroyed in an illegally burned Rusk County trash pile fire. And more than 1,000 acres burned in Van Zandt County wildfires. Burn bans remain the rule throughout the region, and officials continue to urge you to observe them.

2 DAYS AGO