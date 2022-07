Long after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, many white Hoosiers in Indiana continued to work against enfranchisement for black citizens. Laws limiting the civil rights of African Americans were kept in the state constitution; in many towns and cities, black voters were intimidated or physically assaulted. Intimidation of non-whites at the polls was common during the 19th century, carried out by such groups as a paramilitary unit known as The Wide Awakes. The 1872 elections saw several such attacks; the 1876 elections in Indianapolis where the worst recorded violence against black citizens occurred.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO