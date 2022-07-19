ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

PODCAST: GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison talks USC/UCLA leaving, UA softball developments & more

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 3 days ago

GOAZCATS.com reporter Troy Hutchison is the latest guest of the All Sports Tucson Talk Podcast with myself discussing many topics involving Arizona athletics. UCLA and USC...

allsportstucson.com

Comments / 0

 

azdesertswarm.com

Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list includes Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

Could Jacob Cowing end up being the best wide receiver in college football this season? The award that honors that player thinks it's possible. Cowing is one of 43 players on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annual to the top wideout in the country. It's the second preseason watch list the transfer from UTEP has made, along with the one for the Maxwell Award given to college football's top overall player.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Former Ironwood Ridge standout Sydney Teneycke wins PGA Southwest Pro Series

Former Ironwood Ridge standout Sydney Colwill Teneycke shot an even-par 72 to capture the championship of the PGA Southern Chapter Pro Series event held Thursday at the Oro Valley Country Club. Teneycke, playing for Omni Tucson National, outlasted Chris Dompier (Skyline), Rich Elias (Ventana Canyon) and Dave Wils (Stone Canyon)...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls enter playoffs with franchise record in wins

The Tucson Sugar Skulls return to the postseason for the second time in franchise history when it faces the Northern Arizona Wranglers in Prescott Valley tomorrow in the Western Conference playoffs opening round. Tucson heads into the game tomorrow with a franchise record nine wins and the IFL's second-highest scoring...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball gets commitment from ex-Nevada pitcher Cam Walty

As the saying goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Just ask Kevin Durant. But Cam Walty is putting a different spin on the old adage: once you've shut them out, join them. Arizona has landed a commitment from Walty, a right-handed pitcher who spent...
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Basketball target Kwame "KJ" Evans set to decide

Continuing to gain steam in the recruiting class for 2023, Arizona Basketball could be in a good position for Kwame "KJ" Evans who is set to announce his commitment. It wasn't long ago that Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball got involved with highly-touted 2023 five-star forward Kwame "KJ" Evans.
ARIZONA STATE
allsportstucson.com

American Legion: Tucson Post 7 wins state championship series over Desert View Cactus Cats

CASA GRANDE – Tucson Post 7 battled back from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Cactus Cats of Desert View 6-5 Wednesday night at Vista Grande High School to capture the American Legion state championship. Tucson won the best-of-three series 2-0 with the first victory coming Tuesday night 7-3. Tucson (15-2) advances to the American Legion West Regional to be held in Fairfield, California from August 3-7 where the team will take on the Utah state champion that first Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. There are eight teams in Region 8 including Arizona, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, California and the host team. The American Legion World Series is scheduled for Shelby, North Carolina from August 11-16.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Meet Old Tucson's new general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson recently welcomed its new general manager ahead of its reopening this fall. Kristine "Kiki" Keefner has years of experience working in the hospitality and services industry, having worked at major brands like Mastro's Restaurants and eegee's. She has an expansive operational history working with businesses and nonprofits in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Colorado.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area's major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two-thirds of Arizona has high COVID transmission rates

A container holds several vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution event at Tucson Medical Center on Jan. 15, 2021. The weekly report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ten of Arizona's 15 counties are now classified as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

AZ Governor campaign comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be dueling campaign events and dueling endorsements on display Friday in the race for the Republican Governor's nomination. Governor Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Karrin Taylor Robson in Tucson tomorrow, while former President Donald Trump will campaign for Kari Lake at an event in Prescott Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside. Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District. Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where's Waldo passport then...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

The Rumor Mill – The Chief's Desk

This week, we dispel a rumor. Normally, I wouldn't engage, however, according to some of our union officials, they're hearing a lot of this on the floor, and apparently, it's the talk of many in the Tucson area. Rumor: Chief Freitag is leaving CAFMA to take the...
TUCSON, AZ
WBUR

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They're harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. "It's...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police officer loses battle to colon cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police officers can face deadly situations every day. But one southern Arizona officer faced it internally. Sean Santos was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer when he was only 36 years old. "He is such a wonderful man and he really taught me just...
SAHUARITA, AZ

