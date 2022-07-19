ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

How to watch Duke football, Mike Elko at ACC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

By Gabe Hauari, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uK73O_0glATT6000

Mike Elko and three Duke football players will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Media Days.

Elko will be accompanied by defensive tackle Dewayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. They will have time allotted on Thursday to answer questions and participate in interviews with the media.

Here's how you can watch Duke's delegation at ACC Media Days on Thursday.

DUKE HOOPS:Duke basketball announces home-and-home series with Arizona

When is Duke football's availability at ACC Media Days 2022?

The Blue Devils' media availability will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How to watch Duke football at ACC Media Days on TV, live stream

Date: Thursday, July 21

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy