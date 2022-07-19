How to watch Duke football, Mike Elko at ACC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

Mike Elko and three Duke football players will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Media Days.

Elko will be accompanied by defensive tackle Dewayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. They will have time allotted on Thursday to answer questions and participate in interviews with the media.

Here's how you can watch Duke's delegation at ACC Media Days on Thursday.

When is Duke football's availability at ACC Media Days 2022?

The Blue Devils' media availability will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How to watch Duke football at ACC Media Days on TV, live stream

Date: Thursday, July 21

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

