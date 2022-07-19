ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

Contractor high on fentanyl and painkillers dragged Keesler airman 100 feet in DUI death

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A former civilian contractor pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of aggravated DUI causing the death of a Keesler Air Force Base airman and injuries to three others.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 27, had traces of the prescription painkillers, fentanyl and oxycodone — along with marijuana and an herbal supplement called kratom — in his system when he crashed into four airmen at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi on June 28, 2021.

The crash killed airman Daniel J. Germenis.

Germenis and the three other victims were walking on the Air Force base when Bennett’s Ford F-150 crashed into a light pole, swung around and hit them.

Upon impact, Germenis was dragged over 100 feet before Bennett’s truck stopped 180 feet from the point of impact.

After that, Bennett got out of his vehicle, walked over to Germenis and started “shaking” him in an attempt to “wake him” up, according to the federal criminal complaint and charging documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MisCd_0glATOvb00
Emmett Jason Bennett Harrison County Adult Detention Center

In exchange for his plea in federal court in Gulfport, prosecutors are dismissing an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Sul Ozerden allowed Bennett to remain free on bond with various conditions, including home monitoring and routine alcohol and drug tests. He will be sentenced in November.

Prosecutors did not object to his release pending his sentencing. Bennett is facing a sentence of anywhere between 5 to 25 years plus possible restitution and fines of up to $10,000.

Before accepting Bennett’s guilty plea, Harris told the judge what evidence prosecutors would have produced had the case moved forward to trial.

In addition to the blood test that showed various drugs in his system, Harris said authorities recovered Bennett’s cellphone and found text messages between Emmett and his then fiance discussing his alleged drug use.

A witness also said Bennett nearly hit her car before the fatal crash. Afterward, that witness went to report to security at the Keesler when she saw the deadly crash.

Authorities interviewed Bennett’s fiance a day after the crash.

During that interview, Harris said, authorities learned Bennett smoked marijuana daily, had a problem with opiate use, routinely took kratom and had even overdosed on oxycodone at one point before his arrest in the fatal crash.

In addition, Harris said, authorities determined Bennett was speeding at the time of impact and earlier in the day.

Other evidence included photographs, additional witness testimony and video for jurors had the case gone to trial.

Bennett had been working as a civilian contractor at Keesler for about a month when the incident occurred.

The FBI, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Air Force Security Offices and the Biloxi Police Department handled the investigation. The FBI has jurisdiction because the wreck took place on federal land, and the contractor is a civilian

The family of the Keesler airman who died and the other injured did not attend Tuesday’s court hearing, though an investigator from Keesler’s office of special investigations was there.

Public defender John Weber is representing Bennett.

Comments / 4

John Tyrone
2d ago

He killed a member of our armed forces. An individual that took an oath to give their life to defend our constitution our liberty and our freedom. Every breath this criminal takes as a free man is an insult to the memory of our murdered airman. A life for a life is the only true justice.

Reply
3
Sherman Sanders
3d ago

He should have remained in jail . Released he will more than likely use drugs again and maybe hurt some one else. Drugies don't quit using drugs overnight....

Reply
3
Related
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Sheriff Arrests Two Suspects in Gulfport for Grand Larceny

Joshua Waller and Dallas Parvin were arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, July 21 for charges of grand larceny after a routine traffic stop off Canal Road exit across Interstate 10 in Gulfport. Waller is homeless while Parvin resides in Gulfport who were stopped off...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Last defendant pleads guilty in Mobile Chinese restaurant illegal worker case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty in a case involving illegal immigrants working at a Chinese restaurant off of Airport Boulevard. Zheng Guo Zheng pleaded guilty to concealing or harboring illegal aliens. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer set sentencing for Oct. 27. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory guidelines.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Fbi#Sentencing#Fentanyl#100 Feet#Traffic Accident#Keesler Air Force Base#Kratom#Ford
Mississippi Press

Police charge 17-year-old with first degree murder in Moss Point homicide case

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- A 17-year-old has been charged with first degree murder in the March 8 shooting death of 19-year-old Caltavious Anderson in Moss Point. Moss Point police said late Thursday afternoon they had taken Emanuel Tamarus Scott into custody at his Moss Point residence. An FBI Task Force assisted Moss Point detectives in the arrest, which occurred without incident.
MOSS POINT, MS
cenlanow.com

Police prevent attempted suicide in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Early Thursday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a person attempting to jump off a bridge on I-10. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 52-year-old male from the Mississippi area was experiencing a mental health crisis at the Oak Harbor overpass.
SLIDELL, LA
wxxv25.com

Lightning strike sparks fire at home in Saucier

No one was injured and one person escaped an early morning house fire in Saucier on Friday morning. Harrison County Fire Rescue reports the fire at the home on Old Highway 49 was started by a lightning strike. Harrison County and CRTC responded and had the fire under control within...
SAUCIER, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore woman’s newborn lived 1 hour; now judge must decide punishment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York on Thursday heard emotional testimony from both sides of a case involving the death of a newborn baby but withheld making a decision about an appropriate sentence. Miranda Jane Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment in May. On Thursday, she...
THEODORE, AL
WLOX

DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville. D’Iberville police and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. This is a developing story and details are...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WPMI

Woman says she was shot by someone she knew in Mobile gas station parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred at 1861 Government Street, Speed Stop gas station. Reportedly the victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, killed at Government and South Warren Streets in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting that killed one person.  Mobile Police were called to Government and South Warren Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. On Thursday, officials said the man was a 36-year-old. Crime scene tape can be […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
bobgermanylaw.com

Harrison Co, MS – Major Car Wreck on I-10 near Old MS 67

According to officials, the wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Woolmarket/Old MS 67. What led up to the collision is currently unknown at this time. Two or more vehicles collided in the area resulting in injuries for at least one person involved. EMTs rendered emergency aid to those in the wreck before transporting the extensively injured patients to local hospitals for treatment.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
156
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy