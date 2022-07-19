ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch UNC football, Mack Brown at ACC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

By Gabe Hauari, Times-News
 4 days ago
Mack Brown and three UNC football players will represent the Tar Heels at the 2022 ACC Media Days.

Brown will be accompanied by running back British Brooks, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle Ray Vohasek. They will have time allotted on Thursday to answer questions and participate in interviews with the media.

Here's how you can watch UNC's delegation at ACC Media Days on Thursday.

RICO WALKER:Four-star edge rusher Rico Walker of Hickory commits to UNC football

When is UNC football's availability at ACC Media Days 2022?

North Carolina's media availability will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

How to watch UNC football at ACC Media Days on TV, live stream

Date: Thursday, July 21

Start time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.

Comments / 0

 

