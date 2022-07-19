ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Lawmaker’s Bill Would Ban Solitary Confinement

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcFc4_0glATBSA00
**FILE** D.C. Councilwoman Mary M. Cheh speaks as the council votes to confirm Peter J. Newsham as new chief of Metropolitan Police at the Wilson Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

D.C. Council member Mary Cheh has floated legislation prohibiting forms of segregated confinement in jails and youth detention facilities.

The Ward 3 Democrat on Monday introduced the Eliminating Restrictive and Segregated Enclosures Solitary Confinement Act of 2022, which would strictly limit the use of safe cells — where residents who could hurt themselves are placed — and require that incarcerated people with mental health emergencies get the care they need, Washington City Paper reported.

The bill also would require the Department of Corrections and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to devise a plan to eliminate solitary confinement and to report to the council on the impacts of doing so.

Cheh’s bill was co-introduced by Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Robert White (D-At Large).

Cheh has attempted to pass this bill in some form during past council periods.

“Studies have shown that solitary confinement has many negative effects, including increased risk of addiction, recidivism, and suicide,” she said. “I am proud to continue my previous work on this issue by moving the District forward and severely limiting the instances in which solitary confinement can be used.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Washington Informer

D.C. Council Seeks to Codify Abortion Access and Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade last month has prompted District lawmakers to sponsor bills that codify a person’s right to have an abortion in the District with governmental penalty and protects them from legal challenges from states that have either outlawed or strictly limited the procedure. The post D.C. Council Seeks to Codify Abortion Access and Rights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
DCist

Solitary Confinement Could Be Banned At D.C. Jail, Youth Detention Facilities Under New Bill

CA new D.C. Council bill could prohibit solitary confinement in D.C.’s jails and youth detention facilities. The bill, introduced by Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, would also impose stricter limits on the D.C. Jail’s use of so-called “safe cells,” a form of solitary confinement that jail officials say is designed to prevent self-harm but which advocates, experts, and people in the jail have called out for being unnecessarily punitive.
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Providing Workplace Protections For Marijuana Consumers

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has signed a bill that bans most workplaces from firing or otherwise punishing employees for marijuana use. The mayor sent the measure back to the District Council on Tuesday’s deadline for action, about a month after the local lawmakers approved the legislation from Councilmember Trayon White (D). It must still undergo a congressional review period before formally becoming law.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Washington Informer

As D.C. Council Passes Ban on Gas in Most New Buildings, Climate Group Plans to Continue Campaign Against Washington Gas

The D.C. Council passed two new pieces of legislation last week, codifying the city’s climate goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and banning the use of natural gas […] The post As D.C. Council Passes Ban on Gas in Most New Buildings, Climate Group Plans to Continue Campaign Against Washington Gas appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#D C Lawmaker#D C Council#Democrat#Washington City Paper
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
dcpolicycenter.org

Chart of the week: A majority of teachers in the District are rent burdened

The increasing cost of renting an apartment in the District of Columbia is making it more difficult for essential community workers (teachers, nurses, police officers etc.) to live in or near the communities they serve. Given the current salaries teachers receive, how affordable is the city for the median teacher?
HOUSE RENT
fox5dc.com

Casa Ruby closes DC shelters, raises financial concerns

WASHINGTON - An investigation conducted by The Washington Post revealed that a D.C.-based LGBTQ nonprofit has stopped providing critical services in the District. The company's founder is now missing in action and employees haven't gotten paid. Ruby Corado launched Casa Ruby in 2012 with a focus on helping members of...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Washington Informer

MORIAL: NUL’s First-Ever Hybrid In-Person and Virtual Conference Kicks Off in D.C.

“I thank you, Urban League, for all of your leadership, and I look forward to fighting with you. … Part of the strength of this organization and all of the leaders in this room is we have always been motivated by knowing what can be, unburdened by what has been. This is a fight that is born out of optimism. This is a fight that is born out of knowing that we must fight for the soul of our country also out of love of country. And this is a fight we will win.” — Kamala Harris, address to the National Urban League Conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
wdac.com

High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Racine Leads AG Peers in Protesting Alabama Redistricting Plan

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is spearheading a group of attorneys general urging the Supreme Court to continue protecting the voting power of minority communities. In a brief filed Tuesday in the Merrill vs. Milligan case, the 21 attorneys general argue the high court should affirm a lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s congressional district map violates the Voting Rights Act and must be redrawn.
ALABAMA STATE
Wbaltv.com

AP calls Maryland AG races for Anthony Brown, Michael Peroutka

BALTIMORE (WBAL & AP) -- Anthony Brown left his congressional office to return to Annapolis as the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general, while a former Anne Arundel County councilman won the Republican primary. In its reporting dated at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Associated Press called Brown winner of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17 Year-Arrested For Northeast D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that took place on July 5th. This incident happened on the 3300 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects and victim were travelling in...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy