Backyard Bash is back live after two years

On Saturday community members can listen to music while enjoying Nerstrand’s countryside.

The homegrown Backyard Bash festival is hosted by the John and Kim Medin family, and the band Breakthrough, started by brothers PJ and Drew Medin.

The lineup for this year’s outdoor music festival includes: Chris Johnson, Beau Baker Band, Winterstate, Breakthrough, Ithomiid, PRS Adult Class, Debbie Anthony, Als Fona, Ted Hajnasiewicz Music, Allie Crummy, Tommy Koppy, Katy Kinard, Atlas and Jacob Buchl.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. While meals, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, festival-goers are welcome to bring their own food.

Entry donations are appreciated and are used, along with proceeds of a ukulele raffle, to pay the bands. Infrastructure expenses, like for the stage and electricity, are paid out of pocket by the Medin family.

Two stages are run all day, so when one band ends, the next is ready to begin. Organizers said their goal with the festival is to provide a day of “high quality” music entertainment for the cost of an entry donation.

PJ said performers’ genres include acoustic, rock, county, singer/songwriter and Americana.

“We propose to make Backyard Bash a family friendly festival,” PJ said. “Families can be assured there are no swear words and sexually-explicit lyrics.”

Before artists are selected to perform, their music is vetted to “drum out” the folks that wouldn’t be a good match to the lineup.

The family-friendly festival welcomes babies, senior citizens and everyone in between.

PJ said his grandparents, who live with his parents, where the festival is held, love the bash.

“It’s cool when you put a festival together, and your grandparents say, ‘Can we do it again next year?’” PJ said.

His parents, PJ said, have always envisioned the land they own as music festival grounds.

Back in 2017, PJ was talking to his father, John, about the band’s infrastructure. After realizing the band had what it takes to put the festival together, they decided to pull the trigger.

“We got together with the rest of the band, talked about what we do like about music festivals, and things we don’t like,” PJ said. “We took the things we like, and used that for the Backyard Bash.”

John said they felt they had the right place for parking and a big area to play music.

John said he enjoys watching the performers and the the joyful scene of people dancing in the driveway as the sun sets.

“People have enough to be concerned about in life. It’s nice for people to let loose and enjoy some live music,” John said. “It’s fun to see the energy.”

Kim also loves having people over to enjoy a summer evening in the great outdoors.

“It’s always a really fun day,” Kim said. “I enjoy seeing people bring their blankets and hang out on the grass by the trees. I love having people out here.”

Prior to COVID-19, John said they had a good crowd built up. He said it will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to build back up to their original numbers.

During COVID, the festival went virtual for the fourth year. The fifth year brought too much uncertainty, so they didn’t wind up doing anything.

Like his father, PJ is curious to see what this year’s festival brings after a two-year break from live festivals. The third festival brought in over 400 attendees.