ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Bellator 283’s Jason Jackson, Dalton Rosta train MMA in South Florida and enjoy pro wrestling

By Jim Varsallone
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

American Top Team and Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC will be well represented at Bellator 283 on Friday, with Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (ATT), “Vicious” Roman Faraldo (ATT) and Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (Sanford).

Rosta and Faraldo will be featured in the prelims on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. Jackson will be in the main event on Showtime.

Rosta and Jackson are big-time pro wrestling fans. Jackson enjoys WWE, especially the original NXT. His MMA nickname “The Ass-Kicking Machine” stems from his WWE fandom.

Rosta appeared on a couple of AEW TV shows (AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Rampage on TNT) alongside ATT founder Dan Lambert and ATT teammates Andrei Arlovski, Junior dos Santos, Kayla Harrison, Jorge Masvidal, Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant.

More Bellator 283 fight card information, coupled with my video interviews with Rosta and Jackson, included below.

Bellator 283

The main and co-main event of Bellator 283 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, on Friday have been shuffled following the news that Patricky “Pitbull” Freire has been forced out of his lightweight championship fight against Sidney Outlaw because of injury.

As a result, former welterweight champion and No. 3-ranked Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) will take on the surging No. 4-ranked contender Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) of Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC in a five-round 170-pound headliner.

The winner will gain a title shot, once the dust settles after a unification bout between Amosov and interim champion Logan Storley.

Jackson, 31, is a staple at the prestigious Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC (formerly Hardknocks 365). He has looked nearly unbeatable since joining BELLATOR in 2019. Save for a split-decision loss to renowned wrestler Ed Ruth in his first promotional foray, Jackson has been perfect inside the BELLATOR cage.

He won five consecutive fights, including victories over former UFC champ Benson Henderson and former BELLATOR title challengers Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley.

Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC is based in Deerfield Beach under the direction of Henri Hooft and Greg Jones. Jackson with Jamaican roots, is a graduate of Miramar High School, where he competed on the school’s wrestling team. He is a big pro wrestling fan.

Here is my video interview with MMA standout Jason Jackson.

Also, No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw (16-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) will now compete against Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA) after his original opponent, Adam Piccolotti, also withdrew because of injury.

Musayev, who is making his Bellator debut, is the former Rizin lightweight title and holds a victory current Bellator champion “Patricky Pitbull.”

The main card of Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson airs live on Showtime at 10 p.m. and also features undefeated No. 3-ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) putting his unbeaten record on the line against Team Alpha Male’s Chris “CG” Gonzalez (7-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA).

Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin (24-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) and top Russian prospect Mukhamed “Cherkes” Berkhamov (15-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) will be battling at 170-pounds, and the opening main card fight sees No. 5-ranked heavyweight Davion Franklin (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) tangle with Brazil’s Marcelo Golm (9-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA).

A lightweight bout between Vladimir “Vova” Tokov and unbeaten Justin “Kid Marvelous” Montalvo (5-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) has been scrapped, but Montalvo will remain on the card against another highly touted prospect in Archie Colgan (4-0), who was signed to the promotion recently .

Colgan, who wrestled at University of Wyoming, now trains in Denver alongside talented mixed martial artists such as Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje.

Furthermore, a previously announced light heavyweight tilt between Viktor Nemkov and Team Pitbull’s Jose “Gugu” Augusto was also canceled due to a Nemkov injury.

Also joining the event on the completed preliminary card will be eight contests, a bantamweight affair of Jaylon “New Breed” Bates (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), who faces Mark Coates (10-7), a welterweight scrap featuring American Top Team’s “Vicious” Roman Faraldo (7-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), who will battle Luis Iniguez (5-1).

Also joining the prelims is a can’t-miss prospect clash between unbeaten top-ten ranked middleweights #7-Romero “Bad News” Cotton (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) and ATT’s Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), ranked #8.

Here is my video interview with MMA standout Dalton Rosta at American Top Team.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/daltonrosta

Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) will be welcoming Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC) to the BELLATOR fray at featherweight, and women’s flyweights are in action, when former title challenger No. 5-ranked Veta Arteaga (6-4, MMA, 5-4 BMMA) takes on No.7 ranked-Vanessa Porto (23-9 MMA, 1-1 BMMA).

A lightweight contest between #9-Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) and Hawaii’s Bobby King (12-4) is also confirmed for the docket.

The preliminary card BELLATOR 283: Lima vs. Jackson will stream live on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Updated bout listing can be found below.

BELLATOR 283: LIMA VS. JACKSON

MAIN CARD:

SHOWTIME

Friday, July 22 — 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Welterweight 5-Round Main Event: #3- Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. #4- Jason Jackson (15-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHTbF_0glAT70V00
Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (left) of Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC fights for Bellator MMA. Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Lightweight Co-Main Event: #1- Sidney Outlaw (16-4) vs. Tofiq Musayev (18-4)

Lightweight Bout : #3- Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Chris Gonzalez (7-1)

Welterweight Bout : Lorenz Larkin (24-7) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1)

Heavyweight Bout: #8- Davion Franklin (5-0) vs. Marcelo Golm (9-3)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

Friday, July 22 — 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Middleweight Bout : #7- Romero Cotton (6-0) vs. #8- Dalton Rosta (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7dSU_0glAT70V00
Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (left) of American Top Team fights for Bellator MMA. Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Flyweight Bout: #5- Veta Arteaga (6-4) vs. #7- Vanessa Porto (23-9)

Lightweight Bout : #9- Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) vs. Bobby King (12-4)

Bantamweight Bout : Jaylon Bates (5-0) vs. Mark Coates (10-7)

Welterweight Bout : Roman Faraldo (7-0) vs. Luis Iniguez (5-1)

Lightweight Bout : Justin Montalvo (5-0) vs. Archie Colgan (4-0)

Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC)

Welterweight Bout: Ethan Hughes (3-0) vs. Kevin Hand (2-0)

*Card subject to change

For more information on upcoming BELLATOR MMA events, visit BELLATOR.com .

Bellator socially acceptable

Website: http://www.bellator.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellatorMMA/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BellatorMMA

My MMA & P ro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Bicyclist riding on sidewalk fell onto road in Broward. Then the unthinkable happened

A 59-year-old bicyclist riding on the sidewalk in Broward County died Tuesday after a tow truck hit him as he was falling onto the road, police said. Around 4 p.m., Ronald David Bastian was riding on the northbound sidewalk at the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when he appeared to have clipped a utility pole with his left pedal, causing him to land headfirst onto the street with his feet still on the sidewalk, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

UFC London predictions: How will Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett’s fights play out tonight?

Saturday night will mark the UFC’s second trip to London in just four months, with March’s scintillating edition of the event forcing mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion into a rapid return.Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and a host of British fighters secured statement wins at UFC London in March, sending the O2 Arena into raptures on an evening that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaAspinall’s first-round submission of Alexander Volkov that night has earned him another main-event spot this Saturday, with Curtis Blaydes set to stand across the Octagon...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

UFC London LIVE: Paddy Pimblett in action before Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes in main event

A host of British fighters will step out in front of a raucous home crowd this evening, as UFC London plays out at the O2 Arena.In the main event, Tom Aspinall looks to continue his remarkable heavyweight run as he faces Curtis Blaydes. Wigan fighter Aspinall is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage victories, all of which have come in the first two rounds. Aspinall, 29, took part in his first UFC main event at the March edition of UFC London this year, submitting veteran Alexander Volkov in the first round after outstriking the Russian. Now Aspinall goes...
UFC
The Independent

UFC London time: When does Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes start tonight?

The UFC returns to London this weekend, as Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett return to the Octagon.Historically, UFC London has taken place once a year, but Saturday marks the second edition of the event in four months, following a scintillating card in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaBritish fighters shone in front of an animated crowd that night, with Tom Aspinall headlining a UFC event for the first time and securing a first-round stoppage win against Alexander Volkov. The British heavyweight is in the main event again this Saturday, taking on Curtis Blaydes in...
UFC
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
Miami Herald

Caregiver scalds 10-year-old with kitchen pot as punishment, Florida cops say

A caregiver scalded a 10-year-old child with a kitchen pot as punishment, a Florida sheriff’s office said. The 29-year-old woman, who was caring for the 10-year-old and two other children in Sun City Center, took the pot that she had just used to heat instant ramen and held it against the 10-year-old’s arm, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Adam Piccolotti
Person
Lorenz Larkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Bellator 283#Mma#American Top Team#Att#Showtime Sports Youtube#Pluto Tv#Showtime#Nxt#Tnt#Emerald Queen Casino
Miami Herald

Day care teacher dislocates boy’s arm, Florida police say. ‘You can’t bite friends’

A day care teacher dislocated a boy’s arm after she picked him up by the arms while disciplining him for biting another child, according to Florida court documents. Video surveillance of the day care classroom shows the teacher, Sarah Sallade, 22, walking over to the boy on July 8 after he bit the other child, according to an arrest affidavit from the West Melbourne Police Department. She then kicks over some blocks that are surrounding him and kicks him in the back, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
998
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy