Bellator 283’s Jason Jackson, Dalton Rosta train MMA in South Florida and enjoy pro wrestling

American Top Team and Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC will be well represented at Bellator 283 on Friday, with Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (ATT), “Vicious” Roman Faraldo (ATT) and Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (Sanford).

Rosta and Faraldo will be featured in the prelims on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. Jackson will be in the main event on Showtime.

Rosta and Jackson are big-time pro wrestling fans. Jackson enjoys WWE, especially the original NXT. His MMA nickname “The Ass-Kicking Machine” stems from his WWE fandom.

Rosta appeared on a couple of AEW TV shows (AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Rampage on TNT) alongside ATT founder Dan Lambert and ATT teammates Andrei Arlovski, Junior dos Santos, Kayla Harrison, Jorge Masvidal, Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant.

More Bellator 283 fight card information, coupled with my video interviews with Rosta and Jackson, included below.

Bellator 283

The main and co-main event of Bellator 283 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, on Friday have been shuffled following the news that Patricky “Pitbull” Freire has been forced out of his lightweight championship fight against Sidney Outlaw because of injury.

As a result, former welterweight champion and No. 3-ranked Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) will take on the surging No. 4-ranked contender Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) of Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC in a five-round 170-pound headliner.

The winner will gain a title shot, once the dust settles after a unification bout between Amosov and interim champion Logan Storley.

Jackson, 31, is a staple at the prestigious Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC (formerly Hardknocks 365). He has looked nearly unbeatable since joining BELLATOR in 2019. Save for a split-decision loss to renowned wrestler Ed Ruth in his first promotional foray, Jackson has been perfect inside the BELLATOR cage.

He won five consecutive fights, including victories over former UFC champ Benson Henderson and former BELLATOR title challengers Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley.

Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC is based in Deerfield Beach under the direction of Henri Hooft and Greg Jones. Jackson with Jamaican roots, is a graduate of Miramar High School, where he competed on the school’s wrestling team. He is a big pro wrestling fan.

Here is my video interview with MMA standout Jason Jackson.

Also, No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw (16-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) will now compete against Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA) after his original opponent, Adam Piccolotti, also withdrew because of injury.

Musayev, who is making his Bellator debut, is the former Rizin lightweight title and holds a victory current Bellator champion “Patricky Pitbull.”

The main card of Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson airs live on Showtime at 10 p.m. and also features undefeated No. 3-ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) putting his unbeaten record on the line against Team Alpha Male’s Chris “CG” Gonzalez (7-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA).

Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin (24-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) and top Russian prospect Mukhamed “Cherkes” Berkhamov (15-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) will be battling at 170-pounds, and the opening main card fight sees No. 5-ranked heavyweight Davion Franklin (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) tangle with Brazil’s Marcelo Golm (9-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA).

A lightweight bout between Vladimir “Vova” Tokov and unbeaten Justin “Kid Marvelous” Montalvo (5-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) has been scrapped, but Montalvo will remain on the card against another highly touted prospect in Archie Colgan (4-0), who was signed to the promotion recently .

Colgan, who wrestled at University of Wyoming, now trains in Denver alongside talented mixed martial artists such as Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje.

Furthermore, a previously announced light heavyweight tilt between Viktor Nemkov and Team Pitbull’s Jose “Gugu” Augusto was also canceled due to a Nemkov injury.

Also joining the event on the completed preliminary card will be eight contests, a bantamweight affair of Jaylon “New Breed” Bates (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), who faces Mark Coates (10-7), a welterweight scrap featuring American Top Team’s “Vicious” Roman Faraldo (7-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), who will battle Luis Iniguez (5-1).

Also joining the prelims is a can’t-miss prospect clash between unbeaten top-ten ranked middleweights #7-Romero “Bad News” Cotton (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) and ATT’s Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), ranked #8.

Here is my video interview with MMA standout Dalton Rosta at American Top Team.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/daltonrosta

Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) will be welcoming Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC) to the BELLATOR fray at featherweight, and women’s flyweights are in action, when former title challenger No. 5-ranked Veta Arteaga (6-4, MMA, 5-4 BMMA) takes on No.7 ranked-Vanessa Porto (23-9 MMA, 1-1 BMMA).

A lightweight contest between #9-Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) and Hawaii’s Bobby King (12-4) is also confirmed for the docket.

The preliminary card BELLATOR 283: Lima vs. Jackson will stream live on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Updated bout listing can be found below.

BELLATOR 283: LIMA VS. JACKSON

MAIN CARD:

SHOWTIME

Friday, July 22 — 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Welterweight 5-Round Main Event: #3- Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. #4- Jason Jackson (15-4)

Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (left) of Sanford MMA/Kill Cliff FC fights for Bellator MMA. Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Lightweight Co-Main Event: #1- Sidney Outlaw (16-4) vs. Tofiq Musayev (18-4)

Lightweight Bout : #3- Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Chris Gonzalez (7-1)

Welterweight Bout : Lorenz Larkin (24-7) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1)

Heavyweight Bout: #8- Davion Franklin (5-0) vs. Marcelo Golm (9-3)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

Friday, July 22 — 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Middleweight Bout : #7- Romero Cotton (6-0) vs. #8- Dalton Rosta (6-0)

Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (left) of American Top Team fights for Bellator MMA. Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Flyweight Bout: #5- Veta Arteaga (6-4) vs. #7- Vanessa Porto (23-9)

Lightweight Bout : #9- Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) vs. Bobby King (12-4)

Bantamweight Bout : Jaylon Bates (5-0) vs. Mark Coates (10-7)

Welterweight Bout : Roman Faraldo (7-0) vs. Luis Iniguez (5-1)

Lightweight Bout : Justin Montalvo (5-0) vs. Archie Colgan (4-0)

Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC)

Welterweight Bout: Ethan Hughes (3-0) vs. Kevin Hand (2-0)

*Card subject to change

