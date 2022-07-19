ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Missing Hillsboro juvenile located

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

A California man who allegedly took a female Hillsboro juvenile out of state has been captured and the juvenile has been returned to Ohio. The Hillsboro Police Department said that on July 16 it investigated a complaint in reference to a missing/runaway female juvenile. The juvenile’s family reported that she was...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

3 injured in head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A Friday night head-on crash between two vehicles on South South Street in Wilmington sent three people to hospitals. A Dodge van, driven by Eric Privett, 48 of Williamsburg, was heading southbound on South South (U.S. Route 68) while a Toyota sedan, operated by Halona Wisecup, 24 of Wilmington, was going northbound on the street. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the curb and then went left-of-center striking the van head-on, said Sgt. Drew Hertlein of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Robert rules over crankiness

I am cranky! It is allowed in the Old Ladies Bill of Rights — along with wearing purple and spitting in the street. Purple is not my color and spitting in the streets is not only disgustingly unsanitary, but the prerogative of the male population. Little boys at age 3 learn to spit as a rite of passage at T-ball and, despite maternal admonishments, never get over the habit.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

SW Corn Growers Field Day and fungicide application

Now that fair is out of the way, it is time to get ready for the SW Ohio Corn Growers field day. Fayette County will be the place to be on August 16. The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Extension Agronomy Committee, will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Hillsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
City
California, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly having control of...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH. SBoth Sugartree and Main Street closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and free, Enmy and Eternal Frequency will perform. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Daniels
wnewsj.com

Code enforcement at Rotary

Annen Vance, head of the Code Enforcement Department for the City of Wilmington, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets on Tuesday at noon at the CMH meeting room. Vance said the Code Enforcement Department “strives to fairly and efficiently enforce and uphold the codes and ordinances while protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents, businesses, owners, and visitors.”
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Editorial: Costly election happens soon

Yes, there really is a second primary election in Ohio on Aug. 2. Yes, it’s a statewide race. And yes, it’s going to cost taxpayers an extra $20 million to pay for it. In Erie County alone it cost $200,000. Early voting has already begun and the ballots...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Kids and seahorses go together

Eli Massey displays a marbleized seahorse he made this week at Family Craft Night at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library. At Family Craft Night this week at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 7-year-old Eli Massey makes a marbleized seahorse. A key component is shaving cream, shown in the disposable pan. The craft activity was facilitated by the library’s children’s specialist staffer Sarah Rogers Hackney.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Reserve feeder collects $300

The reserve champion market feeder exhibited by Taylor Barton of the Final Drive 4-H Club collected $300. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Farm Credit Mid-America, Barron Ag Service, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Bronson Door Co., Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Kile Landscaping.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com

Reserve hog brings $4,150

The reserve champion market hog exhibited by Reese DeBold of the Final Drive 4-H Club brought a premium of $4,150. The contributing sponsors are Carter Lumber, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, The Melvin Stone Co., Bush Auto Place, Pierson Excavating LLC, Trusty Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Webbland Farm Excavating Corp., Ag-Pro Wilmington, Croghan Farms, Pro Install, Ryan Frommling – Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, Farm Credit Mid-America, DeBold Builders, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Bane – Welker / Mark Stewart, Henry and William Hildebrandt, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Vital Fitness, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Schneder Farms LLC, McCarty Gardens, Emma Mathews Photography, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Healthsource of Ohio, W. A. Hodson Inc., Bower Family Farms, McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Kasey Smith Auctioneer – The Wendt Group, Brady and Donna Snyder, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Accurate Soils, Clinton Animal Care Center, Barton Farms, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Dan DeBold, American Legion / Wilmington City Treasurer, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, Webbland Poured Walls, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Cornerstone Carpentry.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Kids & aggies the focus at Saturday’s Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Kids and agriculture were the focus at Saturday’s annual Kids Market at the Clinton County Farmers Market as well as Clinton County Farm Bureau Day. The weekly Farmers Market was abuzz with activity as youths and regular vendors set up shop with their homemade treats, crops, plants and crafts.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Rockin’ into the weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend kicked off in downtown Wilmington Friday evening. It began with the ticketed Stryper concert inside the Murphy Theatre, and outside on Sugartree Street with performances from SIIN and from The Crue, a Motley Crue tribute band. On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County broadband study targets 4 high-priority regions

WILMINGTON — A “Clinton County Comprehensive Strategic Broadband Plan” released this week recommends that four sections in the county be rated as highest priority for broadband expansion here. The contents of the report are meant to better equip the county with the tools and data needed to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnewsj.com

Lilly, Jack win GCGA 27th Metropolitan Mixed Championship

Wilmington High School graduates Jack Murphy and Lilly Middleton won the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association 27th annual Metropolitan Mixed Championship tournament Thursday at the Fort Mitchell Country Club. The tournament used the modified Stableford scoring system to determine its winner. Middleton and Murphy had a 78 to win the overall gross score title, a 74 to win the overall net scoring title and they also were winners of the Nicklaus/Sorenstam Flight. Murphy is a 2020 graduate of WHS and will be a junior on the Lourdes University men’s golf team Lourdes is located in Sylvania, Ohio. Middleton is going to be a freshman on the women’s golf team at the University of Dayton.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CCSWD now accepting recycling grant applications

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:. 2023-2024 Go-Green Grant(for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the fellowship hall of the church — the third grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Stage set for downtown to rock this weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend is about to kickoff in downtown Wilmington tonight (Friday). Sugartree Street will be closed for festivities, with opening ceremonies set for 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Stage on Sugartree Street prior to free concerts with SIIN taking the outdoor stage followed by The Crue-A Motley Crue Tribute Experience. (Note that the Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC band had to cancel, but The Crue is stepping up to fill their slot.)
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy