HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson announced today that the board of directors has named Lance Patterson as chief executive officer, effective August 26th, 2022. Patterson has over 20 years of experience in the Boys & Girls Club movement and has served the last 18 years as the Director of Operations for the Hutchinson Club. He replaces Skip Wilson who is retiring after 32 years with the organization.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO