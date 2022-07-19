ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse ISD goes back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) – Whitehouse ISD is returning to an application requirement for free and reduced-priced school meals for the first time since the pandemic.

Officials with the district said Congress authorized spending during the pandemic that allowed them offer free meals to all students, but the funds are not longer authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year.

“As a result, Whitehouse ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility ,” the district said.

The district released the following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income Eligibility

  • Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

  • Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant Eligibility

  • Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster
  • Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition Department located at 106 Wildcat Drive, Whitehouse, Texas 75791. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

  • Names of all household members
  • Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member
  • Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”
  • Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Participant Eligibility

Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should, can contact Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition Department at 903-839-5658.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition Department at 903-839-5658.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy Whitehouse ISD School Nutrition Department will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Mr. Duane Barber, Assistant Superintendent at 903-839-5500.

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Officials said letters and applications will be sent out starting on Tuesday to student’s households about eligibility benefits. The application is also available on their website . To view an eligibility calculator, click here.

