Day 3 draft tracker: Padres conclude 21-player class

The San Diego Padres sent three of their players to Los Angeles for the All-Star game earlier this week. Pitcher Joe Musgrove, third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth were the three Padres All-Stars for this season. Musgrove and Machado were originally voted in when the All-Star teams were announced. Machado even earned a spot as the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team. Cronenworth was added onto the NL All-Star roster roughly a week before the All-Star Game after injuries to other NL All-Star players occurred.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO