San Diego, CA

Day 3 draft tracker: Padres conclude 21-player class

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
Northeastern pitcher Thomas Balboni (14) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Brookline, Mass. (Damian Strohmeyer / Associated Press)

Tracking the Padres’ day 3 selections in the 2021 MLB Draft

ROUND 20

LHP Andrew Vail

  • School: Rowan University
  • Age: 21 (senior)
  • Bats / throws: Left / left
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-1 / 185 pounds
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Former Missouri pitcher 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery ... Up to 97 mph late in workouts. ... Athletic and strong. ... Profiles as a reliever.”

ROUND 19

SS Spence Coffman

  • School: Tishomingo Co High School (Miss.)
  • Overall: 570
  • Age: 18
  • College commitment: Southeastern Louisiana
  • Bats / throws: Right / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-1 / 170 pounds
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Athletic shortstop with a plus arm … good multi-sport athlete.”

ROUND 18

C Romeo Sanabria

  • School: Indian River State College (Fla.)
  • Overall: 540
  • Age: 20
  • Bats / throws: Left / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-2 / 200 pounds
  • 2022 stats: .400 avg., .471 OBP, .578 SLG, 4 HRs, 52 RBIs, 40 runs, 0 steals, 30 walks, 28 strikeouts (49 games, 185 at-bats)
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Good swing, performed at workouts.”

ROUND 17

C Hugh Pinkney

  • School: Silverthorn Collegiate Institute (Canada)
  • Overall: 510
  • Age: 18
  • College commitment: Rutgers
  • Bats / throws: Left / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-2 / 190 pounds
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Stays behind the plate and has a chance to hit.”

ROUND 16

RHP Henry Martinez

  • School: Miami Christian School (Fla.)
  • Overall: 480
  • Age: 18
  • College commitment: Florida International
  • Bats / throws: Right / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-4 / 190 pounds
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Cuba native … projection right-hander who was a former shortstop … a live arm.”

ROUND 15

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr.

  • School: Northeastern
  • Overall: 450
  • Age: 22 (junior)
  • Bats / Throws: Left / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-4 / 185 pounds
  • 2022 stats: 0-3, 4.29 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 13 walks, .160 opponent average, 21 innings (21 games)
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Late-blooming college arm that was 94-96 mph at Petco Park workout.”

ROUND 14

OF Tyler Robertson

  • School: University of Louisiana at Lafayette
  • Overall: 420
  • Age: 22 (senior)
  • Bats / Throws: Right / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-4 / 200 pounds
  • 2022 stats: .314 avg., .407 OBP, .467 SLG, 5 HRs, 33 RBIs, 41 runs, 21 steals, 20 walks, 37 strikeouts (59 games, 210 at-bats)
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Athletic with outfield/infield potential. … Runs plus. … Bat needs to come.”

ROUND 13

3B Graham Pauley

  • School: Duke
  • Overall: 390
  • Age: 21 (junior)
  • Bats / throws: Left / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-1 / 200 pounds
  • 2022 stats: .292 avg., .402 OBP, .495 SLG, 9 HRs, 33 RBIs, 43 runs, 5 steals, 32 walks, 28 strikeouts (54 games, 212 at-bats)
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “A versatile defender, solid bat-to-ball skills at the plate, good walk-to-strikeout rate.”

ROUND 12

  • LHP Austin Krob
  • School: TCU
  • Overall: 360
  • Age: 22 (senior)
  • Bats / throws: Left / Left
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-3 / 205 pounds
  • 2022 stats: 2-0, 5.12 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 15 walks, .254 opponent average, 31 2/3 innings (13 games, 6 starts)
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Became a TCU weekend starter … live fastball, 89-94 mph, with a tight slider … Good value here.”
  • Ranked No. 299 by Baseball America: “Most scouts and analysts alike expected Krob to make the jump into professional baseball last spring. Choosing to return to TCU, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound lefthander’s season was interrupted with injury before making a return late in the spring as a reliever. However, Krob impressed in his return, giving evaluators hope that he was back to his old form. … His low-90s fastball presented the zip it once had along with his hard-biting, mid-80s slider. Krob has a changeup that works well against righthanded hitters, giving him a mix that should allow him to start at the next level if he can stay healthy.”

ROUND 11

RHP Isaiah Lowe

  • School: Combine Academy (N.C.)
  • Overall: 330
  • Age: 19
  • College commitment: Wake Forest
  • Bats / throws: Right / Right
  • Height / weight: 6-foot-1 / 220 pounds
  • Notes from the Padres war room: “Powerful high school right-hander, up to 97 mph, big extension, good sweeper.”

Earlier coverage

Right-hander Dylan Lesko, a potential top-5 pick before his Tommy John surgery, vows to “come back stronger” after the Padres take him in the first round on Day 1. On Day 2, the Padres wound up with a lot of positions they could need in the not-too-distant future.

