Bleach is a strong disinfectant that can kill bacteria and even mold. Since it is such a good disinfectant it makes sense to use bleach to disinfect your kitchen sink. However, bleach is so strong that it needs to be diluted before it should be used on anything. Kitchn recommends diluting bleach with water in a ratio of one to fifty. It is also important to know that while bleach is an excellent disinfectant, it is not a cleaner. This means that any surface needs to be cleansed with soap before it can be disinfected with a diluted bleach solution.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO