COULEE City — Nearly four years after a 37-year-old woman was killed in crash near Coulee City, the driver has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Along with the vehicular homicide charge, Brent W. Reiner also pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in connection to the 2018 wreck. He was initially charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving before the charges were amended this week.

COULEE CITY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO