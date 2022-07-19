Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area

A man was treated for facial injuries after he was struck in the mouth during an argument between his girlfriend and her daughter. Sunday evening a Lincoln Parish deputy responded to the North Louisiana Medical Center regarding an earlier incident at a New Hope Road residence. The man said his girlfriend and her daughter had gotten into an argument over the daughter’s boyfriend. The man said he tried to leave the house while they argued but he and the daughter started fighting over the fact that he was present. He alleged the daughter grabbed a soft drink can and hit him in the face with it.

