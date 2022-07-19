Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify. Anyone with any information about […]
