Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area

By Aysha Decuir
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify. Anyone with any information about […]

