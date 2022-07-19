ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

First full-service Levi’s store in Wisconsin opens at Hilldale

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marks the opening of the first Levi’s store in Wisconsin at Hilldale Shopping Center, according to a release. With the opening, Madison now has a Levi’s store that allows residents to try...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Metcalfe’s Market

Thanks for voting our family owned & operated neighborhood market one of Madison’s Best! The current fourth-generation owners, Tim & Kevin Metcalfe, (pictured here with Tim’s daughter, Amanda) are the great-grandsons of founders Henry and Teresa Hess, who started it all in 1917. Our team works each day...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
City
Pleasant Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Baraboo, WI
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For weeks, as COVID-19 community levels swung from low to high across the state, Dane Co. remained locked in the medium category. When most of the state was green, indicating low activity, the county was yellow, meaning it was considered as having medium levels. As orange high counties started popping up again, Dane Co. was yellow.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is still perfecting his craft even after more than six decades in the trades. Lenny Staller is the owner, operator, and sole employee at Lenny’s Canes on Highway 14. The 82-year-old began woodworking in high school. “I started working...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

4 Senses House Cleaning

With allergy season upon us, summertime might be the best time to perform a deep clean on a home. Family owned and operated for 17 years, 4 Senses House Cleaning has been voted best of Madison, Wisconsin. And they make the task of deep cleaning easy and enjoyable, delivering clean homes with eco-friendly products to make spaces sparkle beyond just the visually beautiful.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Java Cat to temporarily relocate to Lien Road beginning this fall

Madison’s feline-themed coffee shop Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road in late fall. The coffee shop will be open at 4221 Lien Road, the former storefront of Legacy House Imports, while the Monona Drive location is rebuilt, the founder and owner Renee Raspiller says. “It’s time to...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Lens
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

CUNA Mutual had a record year. Now its workers are fighting cuts.

Nearly six months after negotiations began, the unionized office workers at CUNA Mutual Group’s Madison headquarters are still waiting for a new contract. Though the company logged record earnings in 2021, it has proposed to reduce employees’ pension and health insurance options and raise wages less than the rate of inflation, prompting months of pushback and informational pickets from the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39, which represents roughly 450 workers at CUNA Mutual’s Madison office.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier

“Real chocolate — grown on trees by farmers, transformed into truffles on wintry Wisconsin days — is my passion. And it’s my joy to share it with you.” says Gail Ambrosius. Gail and her team spend their days dreaming up delicious truffles like lemongrass-ginger, sweet curry, raspberry, and our best seller, caramel with grey sea salt. Each single-origin chocolate we use is carefully selected from cacao farmers, manufacturers and importers who share our values of supporting biodiversity and sustainable agricultural practices. Madison is home to many AMAZING chocolatiers and chocolate makers. We are.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Best of Madison

The Best of Madison 2022 winners list is live! To celebrate this year’s winners, we’re also throwing a party on Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m. Learn more here.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Channel 3000

Matt Deadman Homes Brokered by Real Broker LLC

Award Winning Real Estate Puts Customer Service First. When you buy a home from Matt Deadman Homes Brokered by Real Broker LLC, you’re not just getting four walls and a roof. Owner Matt Deadman and his wife, Jennifer, as well as his sister, Darcy Deadman, said their commitment to...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lac La Belle water recovery; search for man to resume Saturday

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A search of Lac La Belle will continue Saturday, July 22 after a possible drowning was first reported Thursday night. Officials said the effort is now considered a recovery. A Facebook post from the Western Lakes Fire District said they know a man was swimming in the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy