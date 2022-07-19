Oklahomans rushing to become next millionaire with Mega Millions lottery

In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to climb, the race to become a millionaire is heating up.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $555 million, which is estimated to be a cash value of about $317 million.

If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, it will be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery Commission say Oklahoma has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

If the jackpot isn’t won, the next drawing will be on Friday.

Lottery tickets are $2 and the Megaplier option is an additional $1.