ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Oklahomans rushing to become next millionaire with Mega Millions lottery

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qy9OM_0glAQvir00
In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to climb, the race to become a millionaire is heating up.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $555 million, which is estimated to be a cash value of about $317 million.

If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, it will be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery Commission say Oklahoma has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

If the jackpot isn’t won, the next drawing will be on Friday.

Lottery tickets are $2 and the Megaplier option is an additional $1.

Comments / 4

Norma Stubbs
3d ago

I'm with Stacey! It seems like everything in Oklahoma is a scam. I used to drive to Kansas to buy tickets. I would always win something. I stopped because Oklahoma got the lottery. Played faithfully. Never won a penny. Happy for the lucky ones, but I would bet my life the winners of big money won't be from Oklahoma. I definitely know I won't be the winner because I no longer play.

Reply
4
Related
Z94

The ‘World’s Largest Totem Pole’ Is An Oklahoma Original

For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery#Mega Millions#Millionaire#Oklahomans#Megaplier
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Dreamy peach trifle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting with a frozen cobbler helps this peach trifle come together quickly. It’s a great summertime dessert with its layers of cobbler, cream and fruit. Ingredients. 1 frozen peach cobbler, cooked to package directions. 1 pint Hiland heavy whipping cream. 1/4 cup powdered sugar.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Heat Wave Gained Late Night TV Fame

Summer 2022 has been brutal so far in Southwest Oklahoma. Up to this point, we've experienced temperatures well over 100° daily. While a majority of people are celebrating today's cooler temperature hovering around 90°, I'm not happy about it. We have suffered with these extremely hot temperatures all...
FORT SILL, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Heat wave stress, marijuana container recycling & Oklahoma onion buirger

Heat wave brings stress to state AC units and emergency rooms. (Journal Record) Abortion laws spur new policy in OKC library system. (NewsOK) Oklahoma US representatives vote against protecting contraceptive access. (NewsOK) Contraceptive access in Oklahoma. (KOSU) Republican State Senate candidate posts homophobic, anti-Semitic statements. (NewsOK) Hofmeister says Ryan Walters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma’s sole tribal-owned TV station celebrates 10 years

CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s sole tribally-owned and operated television station is celebrating a milestone anniversary. Cheyenne and Arapaho Television’s 10-year anniversary is this month, and is celebrating with a 30-minute program on its history, which is in development, and a commemorative T-shirt. “Ten years may sound...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy