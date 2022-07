SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who utilize State Road 159 near Pleasantville regularly will need to find another route soon. INDOT has announced a portion of the road will be closed for a bridge replacement starting Monday, July 25. The closed section of the road will be between E County Road 700 S and the corner of SR 159 and Carlisle Pleasantville Road.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO