Russian lawmakers blame losses on experimental Ukrainian super-soldiers

Russia on Monday outrageously claimed that its massive army has failed to deliver Ukraine to President Vladimir Putin because it is fighting against experimental super-soldiers, turned into “cruel killing machines” by US studies.

Two Russian lawmakers told reporters this week that the Kremlin is investigating the blood of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and has found “evidence” of experimentation, Russian outlet Kommersant reported.

Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev told the outlet that the blood of Ukrainian prisoners contained traces of pathogens he claimed were “atypical” for Ukraine.

IrIrina Yarovaya, deputy chair of the State Duma, took the claims further, and said the supposed experiments were focused on the creation of more vicious soldiers.

“We see that the cruelty and atrocities with which the military personnel of Ukraine behave, the crimes that they commit against the civilian population, those monstrous crimes that they commit against prisoners of war, confirm that all this is a single system of control and creation of the most cruel killing machines,” she said.

The lawmakers’ claims are related to a disproven Russian conspiracy theory about the United States and Ukraine developing bio-weapons.

The claims are a bizarre offshoot of the widely disproven, Kremlin-backed conspiracy theory that the US and Ukraine are developing bio-weapons together in secret.

Both Yarovaya and Kosachev serve on the Kremlin’s Parliamentary Commission on Biolaboratories in Ukraine, which pushes the theory.