Alongside fame and fortune, Top Gun: Maverick also awarded its stars, including Miles Teller, Monica Barboro, and Glen Powell, iron stomachs. Before the cast of the film took to the skies in the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets, Tom Cruise required the young group of soon-to-be pilots to undergo intense training sessions. Overall, it turned out well, awarding audiences with some of the most genuine aerial stunt footage we’ve ever seen in a movie. However, at first, the cast of Top Gun: Maverick also spent a lot of time throwing up. Now, as Tom Cruise’s sequel continues to see massive success, some of the film’s stars have spoken out about how the Hollywood legend “encouraged” his costars to work through vomiting while training.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO