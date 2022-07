Two individuals are each headed to prison after pleading guilty in Carter County to selling cocaine to undercover informants. 30 year old Tamba Poindoe and 31 year old Joshua Darnell Odem were each sentenced to twelve years in prison. The first four years were ordered to be served with a release eligibility of thirty percent. The remainder will be served on probation. The undercover operation went down in Johnson City in 2021 and 2022 including a traffic stop on Odem that turned up more than 18 grams of coke.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO