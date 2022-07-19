ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank police arrest 5 in catalytic converter thefts

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Five men were arrested in Burbank on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were made early Saturday after Burbank police were alerted to a group of males trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Toyota Prius in the area of Olive Avenue and Sixth Street. Officers arrived and found the damaged Prius, but not the suspects or their two vehicles that were reported to be involved in the theft.

RELATED: Toyota Prius the top target for catalytic converter thefts in the West

A search of the area caught the involved vehicles before they could get to the freeway. Police say a search of the two vehicles turned up floor jacks, reciprocating saws, reciprocating saw blades, and "evidence indicating the males were involved in the crime of stealing catalytic converters."

The five suspects, who range in age from 18 to 24 years old, were each arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft. At least two of the men were released with a citation, a third was released by court order, but two remain in custody on $20,000 bail.

Police say formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

CBS LA

Possible workplace threat against coworkers leads to cache of ghost guns in Apple Valley

Authorities say disturbing comments from a coworker led them to the discovery of a cache of ghost guns in the Apple Valley.Steven Schultz, 43, was arrested Tuesday at his workplace, in the 5000 block of Goodman Avenue in Eastvale, on several felony charges, including criminal threats weapons violations. His coworkers had called police, concerned that his violent statements were actually a threat of workplace violence, sheriff's officials said."This incident is an excellent example of the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy and how critical it is to report suspicious activity to law enforcement," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man arrested after attempted rape in park bathroom: Glendale PD

GLENDALE, Calif. - A homeless man accused of following someone into the restroom before they attempted to sexually assault them has been arrested, Glendale Police announced. On Monday around 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Carr Park located in the 1600 block of E. Colorado Street where the victim gave responding officers disturbing details of the alleged assault.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

LAPD, Burbank police bust "ghost gun" manufacturing operation

A felon living in Burbank faces charges of manufacturing "ghost guns" at his home, according to the LAPD.Eric Petrossian, 32, was arrested Wednesday after police searched his home and found a large cache of guns, cash and drugs, according to the LAPD.An LAPD task force working to reduce gun violence got a tip about a felon in possession of firearms and identified him as Petrossian, according to officials. Members of the LAPD task force, along with officers from Burbank Police Department, served a search warrant at Petrossian's home Wednesday and found nearly two dozen "ghost guns."Police say they also found firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money, and narcotics at the home, and booked those items as evidence."Investigators concluded that Eric Petrossian was manufacturing assault firearms inside his home," a statement from the LAPD said. "The firearms that were found were unserialized and privately-made firearms; "Ghost Guns" as they are commonly known."Petrossian is being held on $50,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled for his case.Police say they arrested a second person, but did not release further information.Anyone with more information can contact the Operations West Bureau at (213) 473-0408.
BURBANK, CA
kclu.org

Detectives say man arrested for machete attack on teen in Ventura County

It’s an attack which could have ended very badly. Detectives say a Ventura County teenager was assaulted by a man with a machete. Now, there’s been an arrest in the case. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say it happened June 25th, in Thousand Oaks. Four teenagers showed up at a Warwick Avenue apartment complex, and confronted two other teens who lived in the neighborhood.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

4 detained, more sought in Fashion Island purse theft: Police

Four people have been arrested after they stole designer handbags from a Neiman Marcus store at Fashion Island Shopping Center in Newport Beach on Wednesday, but several thieves remain on the loose, police said. The theft was reported at about 4:15 p.m., when store employees called the Newport Beach Police Department to report seven men […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

An LAPD Helicopter Cost a Man His Life

Having one of the largest municipal fleets in the country has its advantages for the Los Angeles Police Department. But one of those vehicles costing someone their life is a tragic game changer. As the LA Times reports, the LAPD may want to rethink how it has its police copters respond to calls, as the noise from one cost a man his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
