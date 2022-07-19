Burbank police arrest 5 in catalytic converter thefts

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 19 AM Edition) 01:45

Five men were arrested in Burbank on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were made early Saturday after Burbank police were alerted to a group of males trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Toyota Prius in the area of Olive Avenue and Sixth Street. Officers arrived and found the damaged Prius, but not the suspects or their two vehicles that were reported to be involved in the theft.

A search of the area caught the involved vehicles before they could get to the freeway. Police say a search of the two vehicles turned up floor jacks, reciprocating saws, reciprocating saw blades, and "evidence indicating the males were involved in the crime of stealing catalytic converters."

The five suspects, who range in age from 18 to 24 years old, were each arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft. At least two of the men were released with a citation, a third was released by court order, but two remain in custody on $20,000 bail.

Police say formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.