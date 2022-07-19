ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traumatic Injury, Burn Victim, Reported In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Ambulance Photo Credit: ArtisticOperations from Pixabay

A person is being rushed to the hospital after receiving traumatic injuries including burns in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The victim was transported from the 1500 block of Hampshire West Court off of Avenel Road around 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Initial reports allege that the victim's injuries are non life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.

