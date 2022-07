Sam Steele said he knows the Campbell County wrestling team has a formula that has worked for its success for a long time. The Camels have four state championships in school history with the last one coming in 2012, five runner-up finishes and 20 regional championships. The 27-year old said he plans to keep some of those traditions and find ways to make it better, said the new head coach.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO