There will be no shortage of experience on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday when they take on the visiting Cleveland Guardians in a doubleheader. The White Sox are set to send 36-year-old right-hander Johnny Cueto to the mound in the first game, while 35-year-old Lance Lynn will pitch in the nightcap. That is 26 seasons of combined major league experience for Chicago, which is trying to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO