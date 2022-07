Ben Roethlisberger’s 17-year NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers career came to an end this past season. In some respects, however, it could have ended sooner. At least that’s the way Roethlisberger sees it. Roethlisberger recently told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that newly-retired Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert wanted him out a year ago. Head coach Mike Tomlin, Roethlisberger says, was ready to move on as well.

