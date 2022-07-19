ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Man Successfully Pushes a Peanut to the Top of Pikes Peak With His Nose

By Jelisa Castrodale
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Colorado Springs Visitor Information Center, hiking the 13-mile Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak can take anywhere from six to 10 hours, depending on "weather, the hikers' fitness and technical ability as well as a variety of other variables." It took Bob Salem almost seven days...

Where the doughnuts are larger than life, so too are the stories | Craving Colorado

WOODLAND PARK • Michael Sturdevant always marvels at the world map on the wall. Every corner is covered by pins, a reminder that people from everywhere have made their way to this little blue house in the little town up the mountain pass from Colorado Springs. The Donut Mill’s odd tradition spans across borders. “About 18 months ago, a Mexican family drove up,” says Sturdevant, the institution’s owner. “They drove...
Colorado Treasurer wants to return $65 million to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.
Panorama Park is reopening in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Panorama Park is set to reopen on August 20, 2022. The City of Colorado Springs said that Panorama Park has been undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. “Our thanks to Trust for Public Land for co-leading with the community the master planning...
New Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team annouces leader

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fire Chiefs from across Southern Colorado on Thursday introduced a retired Air Force Colonel to lead a new interagency wildland team. At the Security Fire District Station No.1, The Fire Chiefs of the South Group introduced the newly appointed superintendent of the team, Mr. Shane Coyne on Thursday morning. Superintendent Coyne is […]
Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Colorado Springs, CO, is a proud military city, an energetic college town and a place where world-class athletes come to train for the Olympics. Not only is it one of the best places to live in the U.S., but Colorado Springs is also one of the most scenic. Case in point: The southern Colorado city is at the foot of Pikes Peak, which is known as America’s Mountain and the summit that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to pen the words to “America the Beautiful.” Locals have easy access to countless outdoor amenities, from waterfall hikes to the crimson-hued Garden of the Gods. A high-altitude zoo, nearby cliff dwellings, and locally owned downtown restaurants and bars all offer opportunities for weekend fun. However, it isn’t all fun and games here. The city’s more than 495,000 residents also enjoy excellent job prospects, tons of higher education opportunities, lots of sunshine and an authentic community feel.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Lion born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo killed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. • A female lion born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion at the Birmingham Zoo, officials said Tuesday. Akili, who was born in 2005 and had been at the Birmingham Zoo since 2007, couldn't...
Busted in Teller County July 14 Edition

James Robert Madrid, date of birth September 18, 2002 of Florissant, Colorado was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, weaving, reckless driving and speeding 40+. Bond was $3,000. JULY 6, 2022. David Todd Williamson, date of birth October 4, 1995 of Victor, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure...
5 Cool-off Swimming Holes Close To Denver

Being that we are in the midst of a literal heatwave, with temperatures in the 90s and above; we think now may be a great time to highlight some ways to cool off. Not everyone has access to a pool or lake in their backyard, so let’s find alternatives to staying sane in this desert heat.
Missing boy found safe

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a missing child. Photos of 7-year-old Thaddeus Lewis and his father Jadrian Craig Lewis are at the top of this article. Police say Thaddeus was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry murphy Road in Pueblo, possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda Accord.
First teacher apprenticeship program approved in Colorado

CALHAN, Colo. — Calhan School District has created and been approved by the United States Department of Labor to sponsor the first registered K-12 Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Colorado. The Teacher Apprenticeship Program will allow school districts to grow their own teachers from the experienced paraprofessionals, coaches, and staff working within their district. It will […]
CALHAN, CO
Family shares powerful message after 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is relaying photos and a powerful message from the family a 4-year-old boy killed by a falling tree in Colorado. Friday morning, the sheriff’s office is reporting Maximillion Wood was playing with other children and his sister on a...

