We Want to Hear From You!

Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, Michigan
 3 days ago

We want to hear your feedback about the Library’s current services, hours, location, etc. and also your ideas about what the Library can provide you and your family in the future. Please consider attending one of the focus group sessions listed below, which are one hour long, and are being held either at the Library, the Senior Center, or virtually. You can register for one of the sessions by clicking on the link or selecting the session in our programming calendar. You can also call us to register at 586-446-2640.

The sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

Monday, August 8, 3-4 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library (Community Supporters – snacks provided)

Monday, August 8, 7-8 p.m. Virtual Session (General Session)

Tuesday, August 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library (Parents/Children – snacks provided)

Tuesday, August 9, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Senior Center (Seniors – lunch provided)

Tuesday, August 9, 7-8 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library (General Session – snacks provided)

Wednesday, August 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library (Friends/Volunteers – snacks provided)

The Sterling Heights Public Library staff are looking forward to providing you with great services in the future and we hope that you take advantage of the wonderful resources and programs that are available to you. Whether you are able to attend a focus group or not, please consider completing our online survey.

