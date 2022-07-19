ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-Registration Opens For Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel

By Luis Gutierrez
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has announced pre-registration is now open for Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel is now available for iOS and Android. Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel is a new mobile game that offers a "fresh style of card battling" and can be played with up to four players simultaneously....

www.gamespot.com

