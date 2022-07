After going 4-12 the season prior, the Atlanta Falcons traded up to draft Michael Vick as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft. Vick would play six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and ultimately reshape the Quarterback position. Today we are going to talk about his impact on the field for the Atlanta Falcons and the lasting impact he has had on the game of football.

