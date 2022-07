Change is coming to a small Lake Tahoe town, and this time, residents are cautiously optimistic. Located on the lake’s northwestern shore, Tahoe City is a one-stoplight kind of town — and proud of it. It has a small-town feel, with locally owned businesses, a tiny elementary school on the hill and a main street that looks the same as it did 20 years ago, even as the world beyond its limits has changed.

