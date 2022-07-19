ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Suspect At Large After Shooting Teen In Charles County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArE3L_0glAMIJM00
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a shooting suspect who shot a 13-year-old. Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff

A 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet during an incident in Charles County, authorities announced.

Officers from the La Plata Police Department and Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting shortly before midnight on Monday, July 18 in the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they located a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the arm, though no suspect was in the area.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, though it remains unclear what the motive of the shooting was, according to police.

Investigators are pursuing leads to identify whoever was responsible for the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Det. A. Worley by calling (301) 609-6518 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
WUSA9

7-hour barricade ends with man surrendering to police, holding baby in his arms

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Tased After Destroying Property In Bryans Road Shop, Punching Arresting Officer: Sheriff

A wanted man was released on $100 bond after destroying items in a Maryland tobacco store and punching an arresting police officer in the face, officials said. Ottoy Bradley Lawson, 30, of Davis, Oklahoma, who was wanted in Charles County for failing to appear in court on criminal charges, was arrested after refusing to comply with members of the sheriff’s office, the agency announced on Thursday, July 21.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

6 injured in Laurel crash

Six people, including five juveniles, have been hospitalized after a violent crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night. The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Bowie Road and Cherry Lane. One of the passengers is in critical condition, Prince George’s County police said....
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
La Plata, MD
WTOP

Police identify victim in District Heights shooting

Prince George’s County Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting in District Heights, Maryland. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Walters Lane on July 20 at around 10 a.m. Police said, when they arrived, they found Tremayne Crawford, 34, with...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

21 Indicted in Fatal Bar Shooting in Maryland

Twenty-one people have been charged in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, in 2020. Investigators say one person was killed and three others were injured when two motorcycle clubs clashed at Room 301, a cigar and hookah lounge on Crain Highway. Police said several shots were fired...
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Investigators Seek Suspects In Stabbing Outside Lusby Restaurant

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in a stabbing at a popular Calvert County restaurant. On Wednesday, July 20, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate suspects involved in a fight involving a large group of people at Atomic Seafood in Lusby earlier this month.
LUSBY, MD
NBC Washington

5 Teens, 1 Adult Seriously Hurt in Violent Crash in Laurel

Five teenagers and an adult are seriously injured after a violent SUV crash late Thursday in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. All six people were taken to trauma centers after the crash at Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Cherry Lane, Prince George’s County police and Laurel police said. At least two of the crash victims have injuries that are considered life-threatening. Five of the victims are teens, a Prince George's County police official said in an update.
LAUREL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Park Resident Comes Home, Finds Burglars Asleep

A group of burglars in Brooklyn Park got a unique wakeup call after falling asleep inside the home they targeted, authorities announced. The victim returned home around 12:30 p.m. to find two of the suspects asleep inside of a residence in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East on Thursday, July 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Suitland Man Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning

SUITLAND, MD – 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford was shot dead in District Heights on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. “Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot...
SUITLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy