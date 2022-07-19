Suspect At Large After Shooting Teen In Charles County

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a shooting suspect who shot a 13-year-old. Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff

A 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet during an incident in Charles County, authorities announced.

Officers from the La Plata Police Department and Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting shortly before midnight on Monday, July 18 in the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they located a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the arm, though no suspect was in the area.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, though it remains unclear what the motive of the shooting was, according to police.

Investigators are pursuing leads to identify whoever was responsible for the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Det. A. Worley by calling (301) 609-6518 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

